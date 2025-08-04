Posted in: Anime, Comics, Games, Manga, Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece, one piece day

One Piece Day '25 Rolls Out Schedule for 2-Day Celebration Livestream

Streaming August 9-10, One Piece Day '25 promises major announcements for the manga, anime, games, and live-action series franchise.

Article Summary One Piece Day '25 streams globally August 9-10 with major announcements and exclusive content.

The event features panels on One Piece manga, anime, games, merchandise, and live-action updates.

Main stage highlights include live voice actor performances, music acts, and special quiz battles.

Free worldwide livestream on the official One Piece YouTube channel with English interpretation.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., together with Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co., Ltd., are thrilled to announce ONE PIECE DAY '25, the event of the global franchise, taking place in Tokyo International Exhibition Center, also known as Tokyo Big Sight, on August 9-10, 2025 (JST). From the manga, anime, music, games, and merchandise, this unique event brings every aspect of the ONE PIECE universe together in a one-of-a-kind experience. For fans worldwide, the event will be just a click away— The MAIN STAGE program will be livestreamed globally for free through ONE PIECE's official YouTube channel, with simultaneous translations in English*. The event starts with the ONE PIECE DAY '25 Premiere Eve on Saturday, August 9th, followed by a full day of live programming on Sunday, August 10th (Japanese Standard Time).

At the heart of the event is the MAIN STAGE, where fans can enjoy an exciting lineup of live programming. Highlights include the "EGGHEAD Arc Voice Actors' Special Stage" bringing the incredible cast members on stage complete with a live voice acting performance and a behind-the-scenes talk session sharing stories from the recording studio; "ONE PIECE DAY'25 SPECIAL LIVE," a live musical experience featuring artists such as Hiroshi Kitadani who sings the iconic anime series opening theme "We Are!", muque, who performs the current ending theme "The 1" for the EGGHEAD Arc; and CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, who performs the all-new ending theme "PUNKS" for the EGGHEAD Arc; a special stage dedicated to the live-action "ONE PIECE" series, where a surprise awaits the audience—and exciting new information will be unveiled; and the thrilling "7th ONE PIECE Knowledge King Finals: Paramount War" a quiz battle where participants compete to test their knowledge of the world of "ONE PIECE". Additional programming includes the ONE PIECE CARD GAME SPECIAL STAGE, where the new booster pack "Carrying on His Will" will be revealed, and recap episodes of the EGGHEAD Arc will be screened during intermissions between the special stage segments.

All of the events occurring on the MAIN STAGE will be streamed live for free on the official ONE PIECE YouTube channel, with simultaneous English interpretation available* for fans around the world. Fans can feel like they are part of the action, with every moment on the MAIN STAGE streamed live in real time, allowing viewers to experience the excitement of the event from the comfort of their home. (Some segments will only be streamed in the original Japanese language.)

Streaming Channel: ONE PIECE Official Global YouTube Channel

Streaming Schedule:

August 9, 2024 (Saturday) 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (JST)

August 10, 2024 (Sunday) 10:15 AM to 6:00 PM (JST)

The streaming schedule of each panel can be found here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!