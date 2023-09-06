Posted in: Disney+, Netflix, TV | Tagged: daredevil, disney plus, marvel, netflix, one piece, punisher

One Piece Director Has Faith in Daredevil, Punisher Move to Disney+

One Piece Director Marc Jobst has faith in Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Jon Bernthal's Punisher & Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin moving to Disney+.

With Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece currently burning up the streamer, director Marc Jobst has been kind enough to take a time out from discussing the Netflix series to discuss some of the other popular series that he's helmed. Previously, Jobst discussed what it was like filming the rooftop confrontation between Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher in 2016's Daredevil S02E03: "New York's Finest" (written by Mark Verheiden) during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Now, Jobst is sharing some thoughts on whether the Netflix run of Marvel series was a success because of its darker, more mature tone – and if Cox's Daredevil, Bernthal's Punisher, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin can make the move to a Disney+ MCU that's a bit more family-friendly (with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again expected some time in 2024).

On Netflix/Marvel Series Being "Edgier and More Mature" Than Other Superhero Projects: "I think I'd put it slightly differently, if I may. The Marvel characters, if you ground them, if you dimensionalize them, if you give them a human frailty — and I don't mean weakness — then the audience can believe them. If you just have them flying off into the sky without any kind of sense of being a human being, then it just looks a bit PG-13 or whatever," Jobst shared. "In many ways, I came into storytelling because I think stories teach us how to be human. If you take a character and you put an obstacle in their way, then you want to see how that character overcomes that obstacle, so you can learn from that character and apply that lesson to your own life.

Can Cox's Daredevil, Bernthal's Punisher & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Thrive in Disney+'s MCU? "It's an interesting question. 'One Piece' has been so all-absorbing for the last three years that I haven't been in touch with any of them. So I've got no idea what they're doing and how they're approaching the Disney version of those worlds. I can't imagine that Charlie [Cox], Vince [D'Onofrio], and Jon [Bernthal] would sign up for something that they felt was anodyne. They just wouldn't do it. So in some form or another, Disney must have persuaded them to say, 'This is a journey worth coming on.'"

