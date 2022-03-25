Only Murders in the Building Video Confirms Season 2 for This June

For those of you who either missed the clue or weren't able to figure out what the message was that the folks over at Hulu's social media accounts were trying to send, but thankfully we have none other than Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez on hand to get right to the point- kinda. With their on-screen counterparts facing a trifecta of troubles, the trio announced that Only Murders in the Building will be back on June 28th for a second season. Not only that, the trio was kind enough to send along an announcement video as well as an overview of the season.

"'Only Murders In The Building' came in this year as an unexpected yet welcomed television surprise. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez bring every ounce of passion for storytelling to each scene. The depth of comedy & mystery coupled with a genuine connection to characters never ceases to both surprise and amaze me," wrote Bleeding Cool's Britney Bender about the series. "It's one of those shows that was so perfectly meant for either week-to-week viewing or binge-watching because it knew its' audience and didn't dismiss how much a mystery aspect would be loved and appreciated. It translates the passion of a favorite thrilling novel, that you would find yourself quoting from daily and presents it perfectly in front of your eyes." Now here's a look at what Martin, Short & Gomez have to say (or get around to saying) about Hulu's Only Murders in the Building returning for its second season on Tuesday, June 28th:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.