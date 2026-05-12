Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: academy awards, conan o'brien, oscars

Oscars: Conan O'Brien Goes For The Three-Peat; Will Host 2027 Event

Conan O'Brien has been tapped to host the next Academy Awards in 2027, making it his third consecutive year hosting the ceremony.

Article Summary Conan O'Brien will host the 99th Academy Awards on March 14, 2027, marking his third straight year as Oscars host.

Oscars producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are also returning, with the 2027 ceremony set to air live on ABC and Hulu.

Disney and Academy leaders praised Conan O'Brien’s energy, humor, and impact on making the Oscars more entertaining.

Conan O'Brien’s 2027 return could position him as a leading pick to host the landmark 100th Academy Awards in 2028.

Conan O'Brien will host the 99th Academy Awards on March 14, 2027. This will be the third consecutive year the former late-night host will serve as emcee of the biggest night of the year in Hollywood. Also back are producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan. The ceremony will air live on ABC and Hulu. Conan has, obviously, a standing offer to host as long as he wants," Rob Mills, EVP Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, told Deadline the morning after the 2026 Academy Awards. "100% we'd love him back."

"Conan O'Brien has created remarkable energy around The Oscars," President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said. "His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood's biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We're proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next."

"We are thrilled to be working again with Conan O'Brien, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. "They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor."

Well, it sure sounds like they are pretty happy with the job Conan has done. For me, it has been a mixed bag, but honestly, I have no idea who else could do it these days. Does this also give Conan the inside track to host the 100th Academy Awards the following year? Whoever hosts that ceremony should consider it a huge honor, especially since it is one of the last ones before YouTube takes over the broadcast in 2029. He made plenty of jokes about that this past year. Will they invite him to do it if he does it again?

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