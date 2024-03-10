Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: academy awards, donald trump, jimmy kimmel, oscars, trump

Oscars: Kimmel Responds to Trump Post: "Isn't It Past Your Jail Time?"

Jimmy Kimmel read what Donald Trump had to say about his Oscars hosting during tonight's show - and asked the perfect question in response.

I'm curious to see what people will have to say about Jimmy Kimmel's hosting job during ABC's 96th Annual Academy Awards broadcast. On one hand, the opener/monologue was a mixed bag of safe jokes and then very odd targets. Personally, we think that Kimmel was better during those between-awards moments and introducing the presenters – plus, Kimmel and John Cena deserve bonus points for one of the best moments of the night. Another moment that worked for us came just before Kimmel announced Al Pacino as presenting the award for "Best Picture" – when Kimmel decided to read what ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump had to share regarding his "thoughts" on Kimmel's hosting skills during tonight's show that he posted on his reported social media. After reading the message to the audience and jokingly asking them to guess which ex-POTUS wrote that post, Kimmel offered the best response possible: "Isn't it past your jail time?"

Here's a look at Kimmel reading Trump's attempts at forming coherent sentences to offer a coherent thought about tonight's Oscars – along with Kimmel's spot-on (and possibly foreshadowing) response:

Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd returns as talent producer. Producers Sarah Levine Hall, Erin Irwin, and Jennifer Sharron, music director Rickey Minor, and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz also rejoin the team. Writers for this year's show include Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker. As previously announced, the show's production team also includes director Hamish Hamilton and production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

