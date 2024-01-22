Posted in: Amazon Studios, Apple, Max, Netflix, TV | Tagged: #RenewAsACrew, David Jenkins, max, OFMD, our flag means death

Our Flag Means Death Petition Update; "You Guys F***ing Rock": Jenkins

Along with an update on the Change.org petition, Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins had a message for the "Renew As A Crew" team.

Over the weekend, we had a chance to check in to see how things were going with the ongoing "Renew as a Crew" campaign to save series creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy-nominated executive producer & star Taika Waititi, and Emmy-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch's Rhys Darby-starring Our Flag Means Death. Previously, we reported that the Change.org petition to "Renew Our Flag Means Death" was at approximately 71,000+ signees – but now, that number is up to 77,158 (at the time we were writing this). In addition, Jenkins shared some looks at the signage that went up in NYC's Times Square – as well as some of the fans to help make it happen – in a heartfelt post to the viewers who refuse to let OFMD sail off into the sunset (more on that in a minute). With all of that going on, it can be easy to lose track of time and not appreciate the moment. "Whatever happens know that you guys fucking rock," Jenkins posted in a reminder tweet/x earlier this evening – and we have a feeling that a lot of folks out there need to hear that.

Here's a look at what Jenkins had to share with the faithful earlier today – followed by a look back at when Jenkins had to share about the hard work that the #RenewAsACrew campaign has been doing to save the series (including the full text):

Our Flag Means Death: Jenkins Honors "Renew As A Crew" Campaign

"Hi to my friends (If you rent a billboard, a truck, and a plane, you're officially my friends. Sorry you're stuck with me)," Jenkins began the caption of his post from over the weekend. "This is just to say that we are all in pleasant shock (writers, cast, producers, executives) by this outpouring of love and support. Personally, I think any network would do well to harness this passionate fanbase, but that's way above my pay grade. @netflix @amazonstudios @appletv We're all ready and standing by to make a third season and beyond if it interests you." The series creator continued, "And if this ends up truly being the end, please know how much we appreciate this magnificent send-off. I will serve this community for the rest of my career. You are truly the kindest and most magical group of fans imaginable. It goes beyond dedication. We've written our names on one another in permanent ink."

In addition to Darby and Waititi, the second season featured returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. In addition, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, and guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot also joined the cast as recurring guest stars. Max's Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner David Jenkins. In addition to his duties as showrunner, Jenkins directed the first two episodes of season two. Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy also serve as executive producers.

