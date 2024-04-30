Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 24, Formula 1

F1 24 Reveals First Official Gameplay Video Ahead Of Launch

EA Sports has a new video out for F1 24, as we get a better look at the gameplay in the first video to show off the main content.

Article Summary EA Sports releases over 13 minutes of F1 24 gameplay featuring updated circuits and weather conditions.

F1 24 introduces new CAD modeling and real voice overs for an authentic F1 racing experience.

Pre-orders of F1 24 offer exclusive in-game items and up to three days of early access starting May 28.

Enhanced game features include Dynamic Handling, Driver Career mode, and two-player Career options.

EA Sports and Codemasters have finally released the first gameplay video for F1 24, providing a better look at the racing action to come. This isn't just a couple of minutes; this is over 13 minutes worth of footage showing off what being in a race will feel like as you jump into the driver's seat of the most up-to-date title in the series. This video shows you updated circuits, such as the Silverstone and Lusail International, along with Monoco and Shanghai, with various weather conditions, camera angles, and more. You also get to see the new CAD modeling data used in the game, as you get real voice overs and camera shots as used in actual F1 races. This is also a preamble, as a longer video will arrive on May 7. Enjoy the footage as the game will be out on May 28.

F1 24

Get ready to ignite your passion for racing and get closer to the grid like never before with EA Sports F1 24, the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, and feel at one with the car with the latest handling and physics powered by EA Sports Dynamic Handling. Alongside a second wave of new season liveries coming at the end of April, players who pre-order will receive several valuable items connected directly to F1 24 at launch. The digital-exclusive Champions Edition equips drivers with two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack featuring resources for single and multiplayer gameplay events. They will also receive up to three days of early access starting May 28, and all pre-orders come with one bonus VIP Podium Pass. Players pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.

Unleash Your Champion — Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport.

— Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport. EA Sports Dynamic Handling — Get to grips with more authentic handling. The latest physics gives you more control over how your personal driving style impacts your car's performance and race strategy.

— Get to grips with more authentic handling. The latest physics gives you more control over how your personal driving style impacts your car's performance and race strategy. Gain Recognition: Build reputation within the Paddock through on-track objectives. Race-day tasks keep players focused on the chequered flag. Completing Contract Targets can help secure a new deal or pave the way for secret meetings to negotiate a move to a bitter rival.

R&D Upgrades: Driver reputation also affects the support players get from their team. The greater the rep, the more motivated the team. Players can go all-in on one innovation or spread the resources for more balanced development.

Earn Accolades: In addition to short-term achievements, every driver has longer-term goals based on season expectations. These could range from number of Top 10 finishes, Pole Positions to claiming the World Championship.

Race with a Friend: Join forces or race as rivals in a two-player Career. With individual driver objectives, players must stay focused to become the team's number one driver.

Challenge Career: A perfect introduction before committing to a 24-race season. Jump into the shoes of a pre-selected F1 driver and compete in a series of mini-seasons. Community voting will influence the conditions and circuits for future events.

