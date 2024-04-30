Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, Rainbow Cotton, Success Corporation

Rainbow Cotton Remake To Be Released in Early May

ININ Games is bringin back a classic from the Dreamcast era, as Rainbow Cotton is getting an HD remake for all three consoles.

Article Summary Remake of Dreamcast's Rainbow Cotton launching May 9, 2024 for modern consoles.

HD visuals with updated mechanics and local 2-player mode enhance the nostalgia trip.

Retro Mode included for an authentic Dreamcast experience with original charm.

Animated cutscenes in Japanese dub with subtitles in English, French, Spanish, Italian, German.

Indie game developer Success Corporation and publisher ININ Games have revealed a remake of the Dreamcast title Rainbow Cotton is coming to modern consoles next week. One of the more underrated titles to come out of that era of gaming, primarily because it was on the Dreamcast, this HD remake brings out the best of the game as you fly around as a small but powerful witch, teaming with her super stressed-out fairy friends, as you fight demons and other creatures in the hun for Willow Candies. We have the latest trailer for you to enjoy here, as the game will launch for all three modern consoles on May 9, 2024.

Rainbow Cotton

Grab a friend and revel in the nostalgia of this classic Dreamcast remake – with hours of action-packed fun and a light-hearted yet bewitching storyline! Discover this gem anew with fresh visuals, overhauled gameplay mechanics and a never seen before local 2-player mode. But wait, there's more! The rich Anime cutscenes are fully dubbed in Japanese and now come with English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German subtitles so that Cotton fans in the West can finally enjoy the full scope of the Cotton universe in all its playful glory!

Bring on the Nostalgia: The Retro Mode allows you to experience the charm of the original Dreamcast version– as authentic as it can be!

The Retro Mode allows you to experience the charm of the original Dreamcast version– as authentic as it can be! Enhanced Gaming Experience: Revamped snap-back, lock-on targeting, controller rumble & speaker support, and more for a more luxurious gaming experience.

Revamped snap-back, lock-on targeting, controller rumble & speaker support, and more for a more luxurious gaming experience. Cotton's New Look: Immerse yourself in the magic of the upgraded, stunning visuals!

Immerse yourself in the magic of the upgraded, stunning visuals! Little Brother Mode: Play as Cotton and Silk together with your Player 2 in this newly added local co-op mode!

Play as Cotton and Silk together with your Player 2 in this newly added local co-op mode! Team Sub or Team Dub?!: The fully animated cutscenes return in their original Japanese dubbing with translated English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German subtitles for your viewing pleasure!

