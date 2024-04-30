Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Slayer Finally Revealed As The Latest Guilty Gear -Strive- DLC Fighter

The final DLC character for Guilty Gear -Strive- in the Season Pass 3 has been revealed, as Slayer will be making his return.

Revealed during EVO Japan, one of the more obvious DLC characters for Guilty Gear -Strive- was revealed as Slayer joins the fray. Arc System Works dropped a proper trailer for the character during the event, bringing the vampire back to the mix since Guilty Gear Xrd, with an updated sense of fashion but a resilient set of fighting moves and tricks that make him more than a formidable opponent on the battlefield. We have more details on him below as he arrives as the final Season Pass 3 character, which you can get him as part of the pass or individually for $7 when he arrives on May 30.

Slayer

The laid-back and dignified vampire Slayer joins the fray! Equipped with an arsenal of moves that allow him to change up the tempo of his gameplay, he can easily propel himself forward, rushing down his opponents. Despite his calm demeanor, he possesses an overwhelming strength in battle. His code of 'dandyism" is key to taking anything in stride. A descendent of vampiric lineage, he finds human society trivial at times. However, he admires humans' tumultuous emotions, finding them both coveting and charming. He created the Assassin's Guild but has since retired, indulging in instead with genuine combat and haikus. After meeting his immortal wife, Sharon, who is immune to aging and bloodsucking, he enjoys an untroubled life in retirement, occasionally venturing out for some people-watching.

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Discover the Smell of the Game with Guilty Gear -Strive-! Immerse yourself in new gameplay mechanics designed to be simple and welcoming for fighting game newcomers yet deep and creative for veterans. Ride the Fire into a heavy metal-inspired alternate future full of over-the-top action, style, and fun! Blazing! Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series' reputation for a high-octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics, and intense, rewarding gameplay.

