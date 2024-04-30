Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: clash of clans, Erling Haaland, Supercell

Erling Haaland Becomes A Playable Character In Clash Of Clans

If you love global football, then you might get a proper kick out of the fact that Erling Haaland is a playable character in Clash of Clans.

Participate in a football-themed event with new features throughout May.

Players can challenge Haaland’s own in-game Clash of Clans village.

Haaland and CoC General Manager Stuart McGaw comment on the partnership.

In a bit of global football crossover, Erling Haaland has been transformed into a video game character, as he is now playable in the mobile game Clash Of Clans. This all-new partnership has taken the Norwegian forward's likeness and transformed the "Barbarian King" into a proper fighter in time for a new football-themed seasonal event. This marks the first time a character based on a real person has been added to the game. We have more info and a couple of quotes for you below.

Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans

Fans will be able to play as Haaland in Clash of Clans from Wednesday, May 1st, and enjoy a host of football-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including special troop characters and medal events. As an additional fun challenge, fans will also have the chance to defeat Haaland's in-game village. Haaland is known around the world for his football skills — but he also knows a thing or two about video games. Haaland is a long-time fan of Clash of Clans, building an impressive in-game village that he's defended from rival clans. It's his love of Clash of Clans that prompted him to partner with the game.

"It's been tough to keep this one quiet, but I'm excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans. I've been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool," said Haaland.

"When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario. Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment," said Clash of Clans General Manager, Stuart McGaw.

