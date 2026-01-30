Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

Our SNL Cold Open Dream: Johnson's Trump with Cardi B as Nicki Minaj

Okay, hear us out. This weekend's SNL Cold Open: James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump. Cardi B as Nicki Minaj. We can always dream, can't we?

What a difference a little less than three years makes. It's hard to believe that the same Nicki Minaj who declared herself Donald Trump's "number one fan" this week is the same Nicki Minaj we saw checking in with one of Trump's least favorite people, Stephen Colbert, back in 2023. "I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more," Minaj said during a Washington D.C. event this week in support of the new "Trump Accounts" plan. The rapper's "MAGA Barbie" coming-out moment even saw Minaj holding hands with Trump and later displaying the Trump "gold card" visa to help lock down her U.S. citizenship. To help drive home her newfound love for Trump, Minaj has been using her social media accounts to boost pro-Trump content and even guesting on Katie Miller's podcast. With a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live hitting this weekend, it seems like this would be exactly the perfect thing to mock during the SNL Cold Open – especially considering who the musical guest is: the amazing Cardi B.

We don't have enough hours left in the day to rehash the beef between Cardi B and Minaj, but we know more than enough to say it's gotten nasty and personal. From Minaj being called out over the backgrounds of some of those close to her to social media comments about Cardi B's children, it's been brutal. That's why having Cardi B portray Minaj, alongside James Austin Johnson's Trump, in a re-enactment of that event from this week would be golden. We can safely say that social media will explode in ways we don't often see on a Saturday night. That could be the kind of headline-grabber that would get SNL come serious mainstream media attention, and we can't see how Minaj and Trump's White House wouldn't respond. That said, we also know there are any number of reasons Cardi B might not want to go that route – total respect for that. But we would be lying if we said that the thought of it gets better and better the closer we get to Saturday night.

