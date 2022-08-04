Outlander: Blood of My Blood- STARZ Prequel Series Writers' Room Open

Well, it's not like STARZ made any secret of the fact that they weren't looking to leave the "Outlander" universe any time soon… and they proved that on Thursday. That's right, the cabler announced that it is in development on a prequel series to the global phenomenon entitled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. With the original series currently in production on the seventh season, showrunner & EP Matthew B. Roberts will serve in those roles on the prequel, along with penning the series. Joining Roberts as executive producers are Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, with author Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer on the project. With the writers' room open and rolling, the series will follow the evolving love story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents.

"Outlander' is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ. "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can't wait to see what happens next." Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey, is set to oversee the prequel on behalf of STARZ. And if you need a reason as to why STARZ loves playing in Gabaldon's creative sandbox? The author's international bestselling books have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books hitting the New York Times best-seller list. And as for the premium cable series, you need to look no further than the global streaming numbers when the series isn't in-season to gain a better understanding of just how big of a tentpole the "Outlander" universe is for STARZ.

