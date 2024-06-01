Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, preview, season 7, season 8, starz

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Set for November (Teaser); S08 Casting News

Arriving November 22nd, here's a new teaser for STARZ's Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan-starring Outlander Season 7 Part 2 - and that's not all!

What better day than "World 'Outlander' Day" for STARZ to drop some big news regarding Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) & Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring series? First up, the eight-episode second half of Season 7 will premiere on Friday, November 22. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, on STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms. If you're watching directly on the cable network directly, new episodes will debut at 8 pm ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. Joining Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin, and Bell in the cast are David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

But that's not all! With the 10-episode eighth & final season currently in production, we have three new additions to the cast. Kieran Bew (House of the Dragon, Warrior) will be playing Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier; Frances Tomelty (Woman in the Wall, Catastrophe) will be playing his mother, Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock (Such Brave Girls, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) joins in the role of Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family. Make sure to check out the teaser waiting for you above – and what follows is an official overview of the upcoming second half of the seventh season:

Coming off of the first half of "Outlander" season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on the series, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company – in association with Sony Pictures Television. The television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling series of books.

