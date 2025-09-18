Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander

Outlander Season 8 Teaser Previews STARZ Series' Epic Final Chapters

Arriving Early 2026, here's a teaser for STARZ's Caitríona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie)-starring final season of Outlander.

In Early 2026, the final chapters of STARZ and Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring Outlander will be told. To prepare viewers for what's to come, an official teaser was released earlier today that retraces the seven-season journey before dropping some interesting clues to what's still to come. In adddition, we also have a look at the official overview that was released for the eighth and final season. STARZ's Outlander stars Balfe as Claire Fraser, Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce the STARZ series. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), Outlander is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!