Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom – Check Out a Clip From the Anime Movie

Crunchyroll released a clip from Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, the theatrical anime feature film spinoff of the hit series - now in theatres.

Crunchyroll has released a clip from OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the theatrical anime feature film spinoff of the popular OVERLORD series. The series began as a series of Light Novels, then got a manga adaptation and a hit anime that's still going. OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom is out on limited release in North American theatres from November 8th.

In OVERLORD, Momonga is a regular salaryman who leads a guild in an MMORPG video game. After twelve years of playing the game, the servers are finally shutting down. Momonga logs in for the last time to see the game to its end. However, after the clock strikes midnight, nothing changes… and Momonga finds himself playing the game indefinitely and is transported into its world. This is his actual life now. Throughout his adventures, he, in the form of his lich king necromancer player avatar, ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, the overlord of the series, as he gains more and more power.

In OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day, this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans. Fearing an invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes of defeating the Demon Emperor. Guess who's going to win because he knows how the game system works and how to manipulate it? Why, Momonga as the Overlord, of course! He's the only one who plays the kingdom as a Machiavellian game to win.

OVERLORD began life as a web novel by Kugane Maruyama that was adapted into light novels and manga publications. The first season of the anime series debuted in 2017 and quickly became popular among fans. All four seasons are now streaming on Crunchyroll, along with OVERLORD: The Undead King and OVERLORD: The Dark Hero, two omnibus films that serve as recaps for season one.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom is now out in theatres, and tickets are available here.

