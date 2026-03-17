Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Paradise

Paradise Gets Season 3 Hulu Renewal Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Hulu and series creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman's Sterling K. Brown-starring Paradise has been renewed for a third season.

Article Summary Hulu renews Dan Fogelman’s Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown, for a third season ahead of S2 finale

Sterling K. Brown confirms Paradise Season 3 with an official announcement on social media

Each season promises new twists as Fogelman teases a three-season arc with evolving storylines

Season 2’s finale airs March 30th, making room for more suspense and character revelations in Season 3

We've got some great news for fans of Hulu and series creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman's Sterling K. Brown-starring Paradise. With the second season wrapping up its run on March 30th, fans can now rest assured that they will be watching a season finale and not a series finale. That's right, the hit streaming series will be back for a third season – with Brown taking to social media to make the official announcement.

"I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," Fogelman previously shared. "There's twists and turns in the course of the [second] season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a standalone episode of the show. As we go into the second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very followable. But yes, there's big moves ahead."

As the second season begins, Xavier (Brown) searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins. Hulu's Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers serve as recurring guest stars. Produced by 20th Television, the series is created and executive-produced by Dan Fogelman. Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa also executive-produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!