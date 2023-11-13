Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, gianarlo esposito, parish

Parish: AMC Releases Teaser, Images for Giancarlo Esposito Series

AMC Networks released an official teaser & images for its Giancarlo Esposito-starring series, Parish - hitting AMC & AMC+ sometime in 2024.

It wasn't long after Peter Gould & Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel/sequel series Better Call Saul officially shuffled off the network's programming mortal coil that we learned that AMC wasn't letting Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) wander very far. With the series set to premiere next year, viewers are getting a chance now to preview the six-episode series Parish – with Esposito starring & executive-producing. Esposito's Gracian "Gray" Parish is a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits – sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

Joining Esposito for the New Orleans-filmed series are Zachary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG-AFTRA Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish's wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuili (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse's smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse's brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Gray and Rose's daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) as The Horse's son Luke. In addition, Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid's Tale) recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization, while Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale, Orphan Black), guest-stars as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray.

Set to hit AMC and AMC+ in 2024, here's an official first look at Esposito's Parish:

AMC's Parish is based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst & Jim Poyser and produced by AMC Studios (in association with A+E Studios & Thruline Entertainment). Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers; Esposito also executive produces alongside Brocklehurst, Poyser, Jolyon Symonds, and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Theo Travers, and Red Production's Nicola Shindler.

