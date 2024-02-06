Posted in: Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: aubrey plaza, cbs, MTN DEW, nick offerman, super bowl

Aubrey Plaza Is All About "Baja Blast" in Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad

"America's Sweetheart" Aubrey Plaza can have a "blast" anywhere - and with anyone - in Mountain Dew's MTN DEW Baja Blast Super Bowl LVIII ad.

We're damn proud to say that Taco Bell is one of the long-lasting & most stable relationships that we've had in our lives – and the refreshing goodness of MTN DEW Baja Blast has been huge in helping us keep the magic alive after all of these years. But 2024 is a big year for "The Blast," with Mountain Dew taking MTN DEW Baja Blast beyond Taco Bell and into local stores & more in honor of the beverage's 20th anniversary. So what better way to get the word out than with a big-time ad during this weekend's Super Bowl LVIII? Well, that's exactly what we're getting – with none other than America's sweetheart, Aubrey Plaza (Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), on hand to demonstrate how a "blast" can happen anytime, anywhere – and with anyone. While the 30-second ad is set to run during the first quarter of the big game, you won't have to wait quite that long to get a good look. In fact, you can check out the clip above – and remember how we said that Plaza shows us how we can have a "blast with anyone? Well, let's just say that we have a feeling that fans of Parks and Recreation (and Game of Thrones) will like what they're about to see… but just in case you need a ten-ton hint… *cough*nickofferman*cough*

And here's a look back at Plaza's Instagram post from last week, giving us the heads-up that something Mountain Dew-related was on the way for Super Bowl LVIII weekend:

"Taco Bell and MTN DEW Baja Blast have become an iconic duo satisfying the cravings of our fans for the past 20 years, and it's been an extraordinary journey," shared Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "As we embark on this 'Baja-versary' celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW Baja Blast!"

