Party Down Revival Happening at STARZ Because- Hey, Why Not?

Party Down is one of the best runs of episodes you can watch on streaming currently. Originally airing on STARZ in 20029 and 2010, the show starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan, and Megan Mullally. The creative team? Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge. Every episode was hilarious and still holds up even now. It was a look at caterers that was also looking for their big break in Hollywood, and it was one of the first shows I felt like I discovered. So naturally, they are going to revive it. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that there is talk of a revival happening at STARZ with the original creative team in place. No word on who from that original cast may return. Looks like if it happens it would be for six episodes.

No Thanks, Leave Party Down Alone

"At the end of 2019, the Party Down producers and cast were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again," said Thomas. "The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen." That is great and all, but we don't need this. Not every series or film needs to come back. This was so, so good and timeless that I wouldn't want to see them for lack of a better term tarnish what they did with their original run. That may sound like a crappy thing to say, but this one is near and dear to me and I may be too close to it. I guess we will see. Grab your destiny by the balls and squeeze hard, as they say.