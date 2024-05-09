Posted in: Legendary, Movies | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, legendary, Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime Film Under Development At Legendary

Poppy Playtime is heading to the big screen. Mob Entertainment is partnering with Legendary for an adaptation of the popular games.

Poppy Playtime, the insanely popular gaming and merchandise franchise, is coming to the big screen. Legendary is partnering with Mob Entertainment to bring the vengeful toys to life. This follows the successful adaptations of games like Cuphead, Bendy, and, of course, Five Nights At Freddy's. Now, Legendary snags a big piece of that pie with one of the most successful games out there. "When we first started this journey, we followed our passion and created a series of games and brands with the purpose of inspiring and entertaining. We've always dreamed big and are thrilled to have created something that has captured the hearts of tens of millions around the world," said Co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO, and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment. "This movie deal is a great logical next step in the growth of our transmedia entertainment company."

Poppy Playtime Will Be Huge

Since its launch in 2021, Poppy Playtime has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide while immersing players into an epic saga as a former Playtime Co. employee who is drawn back to the now desolate toy factory by a mysterious letter, only to confront vengeful toys with a life of their own. Poppy Playtime boasts over 40 million players on PC, mobile, PlayStation®, Nintendo Switch® and Roblox®. With the most recent release of the horror anthology's third chapter, Poppy Playtime provides another piece to the puzzle, weaving together the franchise's storyline with deeper lore, longer gameplay, and unexpected twists that keep fans speculating. Alongside the game's epic journey evolution and expansion to console platforms, its haunting characters, particularly the mischievous 'Huggy Wuggy' and 'Smiling Critters,' have proven to be huge merchandising draws, delighting fans with collectible figures, costumes, and plush toys, bringing the chilling world of Poppy Playtime to life beyond the screen.

It was only a matter of time for this one, especially after the FNAF success last year. This has the potential to be huge and is a big get for Legendary. More on this one as everything wraps up.

