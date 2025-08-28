Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker, superman

Peacemaker Isn't Superman; Series Does "Pretty R-Rated Stuff": Stroma

Freddie Stroma hopes parents and young viewers remember that Peacemaker has some "pretty R-rated stuff" and definitely isn't like Superman.

Article Summary Freddie Stroma stresses Peacemaker is R-rated, unlike the new PG-13 Superman in James Gunn's DCU.

Stroma warns that young Superman fans may be shocked by Peacemaker's mature content and tone.

James Gunn navigates the DCU reboot, with Peacemaker making slight narrative changes but keeping its core canon.

Justice Gang replaces Justice League for continuity, but Peacemaker remains gritty and unapologetic.

While Freddie Stroma feels it's business as usual, he feels a bit self-conscious about the clean slate of James Gunn's new DCU as fans go from his PG-13 Superman to his R-rated (rather TV-MA) HBO Max series Peacemaker, currently in season two. The actor, who plays fan-turned-crimefighter Adrian Chase aka Vigilante, spoke with Discussing Film about that bridge might come as some culture shock to expect a similar tone.

Peacemaker Star Freddie Stroma on the Shock Young DC Fans Might Be in Store from Superman to Peacemaker

"It's weird because it's a new universe, but it doesn't really affect us as much," Stroma said. "I keep thinking about the fact that Superman has come out, and then, if younger viewers are going to come in and see that first episode, I don't know what they're going to think. So, I keep thinking about that with the universe change. I guess that's just part of it. For us, it's kind of business as usual. We're the Peacemaker lot and we do pretty R-rated stuff."

As a point of reference, Gunn had to juggle a lot to transition from the old Zack Snyder regime of the DCEU to his DCU since it required him to not only lead the first three projects with the animated HBO Max series Creature Commandos, his 2025 reboot of Superman that starred David Corenswet, but make the narrative change that retcons the Justice League's appearance to the Justice Gang in the season one "recap" featured in the season two premiere, "The Ties that Grind."

Season one of Peacemaker has kept the narrative intact, without any retconning of the major characters involved. John Cena was featured in a cameo in Superman, which also introduced Justice Gang members Green Lantern, Guy Gardiner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Max Lord (Sean Gunn), featured in the season two premiere. Just as Peacemaker, aka Chris Smith, didn't drive the narrative in the Gunn film and served as a cameo, the Justice Gang won't likely drive the narrative of season two of Peacemaker, and nothing major is likely lost.

As far as where Superman fans' attention should probably go if the extreme violence and raunchiness of Peacemaker turns them off, there's always the upcoming, not likely to be R-rated, Milly Alcock-starred Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, set for June 26, 2026. In the meantime, Peacemaker, which also stars Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, and Frank Grillo, streams Thursdays on HBO Max.

