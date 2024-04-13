Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, season 2

Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Day 1 Filming Underway

In a surprise post, James Gunn confirmed that today is the first day of filming/production on John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2.

Article Summary James Gunn starts Day 1 of Peacemaker Season 2 filming, doing dual shoots with Superman.

Gunn reveals pre-shoot with a selfie in Peacemaker's helmet, posting on social media.

Behind-the-scenes insights and sneak peeks heighten anticipation for new season.

Season opener's unique credits cited as a fan favorite for not skipping intros.

After getting a steady stream of updates on the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker from Cena, series creator James Gunn, and series star Jennifer Holland over the past few weeks, Gunn dropped some surprising production news earlier today – and good news at that. Posting an image of the back of Peacemaker's shiny helmet (that also has him taking the selfie in the reflection), Gunn confirmed that today was the first day of filming on the second season – meaning Gunn will be running Superman and Peacemaker filming at the same time. In a later Threads post – when asked about the two projects filming – Gunn confirmed that today was a "pre-shoot."

And here's a look at the Instagram post that went live, signaling the good news:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!