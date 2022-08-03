Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Safe Post-Batgirl Debacle

Back in February of this year, fans of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker received the good news that HBO Max's John Cena-starrer would be returning for a second season. Well, let's just say that a lot's changed in the six months since that news first hit, and it has fans worried. In case you missed the news on Tuesday, David Zaslav's Warner Bros Discovery announced that it was permanently shelving the $90M Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace (along with Scoob! Holiday Haunt) even though the film was finished. But while a headline-grabber, killing the film is only the latest in what's being seen as an across-the-board review of budgets & costs. Earlier this year, WBD pulled the plug on J.J. Abrams' sci-fi drama series Demimonde for HBO. And when it comes to cable stations TBS, TNT, and truTV, we've seen scripted series that were given green lights being shelved (with TBS' Chad being pulled the day it was supposed to return for a second season) and a dramatic scaling back on/elimination of scripted series content. And this is all happening ahead of this Thursday's WBD earnings call that is rumored to be setting a clearer picture of what Zaslav's vision is (and if there will still be an "HBO Max" when the dust settles).

So with all of that in mind, it made sense that a fan would tweet Gunn to ask if the second season of Peacemaker was safe. Well, it doesn't sound like there's much for folks to worry about (for now?). "Yes, guys, calm down," was Gunn's sweet & simple response. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet, followed by a look back at Gunn's thoughts on his DCU future from earlier this summer:

Back in June, Gunn spoke with The Playlist to offer some clarity about his DCU streaming series future:

Things May Have Moved Too Fast on That Amanda Waller Spinoff News: "We haven't even announced any TV series yet," adding that "there's a lot of stories out there about what's happening, and some of them are accurate, some of them are not." And for those thinking that the reported spinoff that would see Viola Davis returning to her The Suicide Squad role was the second DC project that Gunn's been briefly mentioning? It's not…

Gunn's Deeply Involved in Another DC Project… Though That Might Soon Turn Into "Projects": "I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it. There will be some blending of the characters from 'Peacemaker' in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

Gunn's "Talked" about "The Suicide Squad 2" But for Now, He's All About Television: "Yeah, we've talked about it ['The Suicide Squad']. But the honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that's what I'm going to spend the next year of my life doing."