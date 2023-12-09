Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, peacemaker, shazam

Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had

James Gunn offered clarity about that Peacemaker/Shazam 2 post-credits scene - and was left with the same question that we've been asking...

If you've been following how things have been going post-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, then you know that a lot of work on a lot of shows has been either getting underway or getting back underway. And that's included the second season of Max's Peacemaker, which DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been writing since Thanksgiving week. Over here at BCTV, we're big fans of "The Suicide Squad" spinoff on a whole number of levels, so anything that Gunn has to offer on the subject? Our radar stars buzzing. But this one has to do with Shazam: Fury of the Gods and that post-credits scene featuring Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Economos (Steve Agee) that left us a little confused. Thankfully, it seems like we're not alone…

For a quick recap, Harcourt & Economos are on their way to Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis in the DCU)-arranged meeting in the woods – and guess who it's with? Yup, Zachary Levi's Shazam – who's busy still delighting in his powers as he lights up an abandoned gas station. Their mission? Apparently, to offer him membership in the Justice Society – but our hero thinks it's for the Justice League. Some verbal shenanigans & hilarity ensues – but in all honesty? It didn't make sense on any number of levels – the first? We're not connecting the dots when it comes to why Waller would be recruiting for a team like Justice Society. Does Waller want a public team under her thumb as PR cover? Maybe, but… eh.

Gunn addressed the issue as a side topic to a fan wanting Gunn to keep Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in the new DCU. The fan alluded to Peacemaker teasing the Justice Society, so Gunn asked for some clarification on what they meant. Another fan responded that they may have been talking about the "Shazam 2" post-credits scene. That's when Gunn clarified that "it wasn't my call" and that he didn't write the scene. In fact, though the film came out close to when he officially began at DC Studios, the call on that scene was made well before he & co-CEO Peter Safram started at Warner Bros. Discovery. And as much as he thought it was "fun," Gunn also had "no idea why those characters would be recruiting for the JS."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!