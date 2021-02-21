Between casting announcements, John Cena flashing his crotch to Jimmy Fallon, series writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise) answering our desperate Cheetos question, greetings from the set (and of course… The Spoiler Finger!), it's definitely not been boring covering production on HBO Max's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker. But this time, we've been inspired (you'll see how in a minute) to let everyone else that we, too, believe Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) aka Leota Adebayo is a boss. Playing the role of Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson for seven seasons on the Netflix series (2013-2019), Brooks brought pain, passion, heartbreak, and hope to one of television's more memorable roles. And now being in Peacemaker? Well, that just puts Brooks into a different stratosphere. But don't take our word for it…

Here's a look at what co-star Steve Agee tweeted followed by a direct and to-the-point affirmation from Gunn, pretty much re-confirming what everyone should know:

If you need another reason, just check out Brooks' tweet from Thursday- a total boss move to get the fans hyped:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," said Gunn when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."