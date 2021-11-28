Peacemaker: John Cena's Mission to Never Take Off Costume Continues

It's hard to believe that we're down to now only about 1-1/2 months until James Gunn and John Cena begin unleashing peace across HBO Max screens with their "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker, the team is starting to step up its game when it comes to recruiting folks for the January 2022 debut. And what better place to do that better than at a pop culture convention during Thanksgiving weekend while everyone is still feeling a bit pandemic-rattled? Of course, we kid because we love! Because if you want to get to our fellow geeks, San Diego Comic-Con is never a bad way to go, and that's exactly what Cena did this weekend during the Comic-Con Special Edition. And since Cena seems pretty committed to that "cosplay life" 24/7 (he takes it off to shower, right?) anyway, what better place for him to start than with the Masquerade?

Here's a look at Cena making an appearance at the Comic-Con Special Edition Masquerade… but he wasn't finished there:

And here's a look at Cena after his Masquerade visit, making his way to the "Peacemaker Proving Ground" to spend some quality time with the fans (courtesy of the fine folks at Parks and Cons):

And here's a look at some footage from the show's "Peacemaker Proving Ground" activation at Comic-Con Special Edition:

Set to tear its way across streaming screen on Thursday, January 13, on HBO Max. (and with the best line in the world: "I know Smith is a generic name. We came over as Asshats and had to change it on Ellis Island"), here's your first deep-dive look into the world of HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Making peace with the fact that I may have a new favorite superhero. Peacemaker is coming to HBO Max on January 13th.

So for how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following preview:

To help get fans ready for what's to come this January, HBO Max was kind enough to release the end credits scene showing that Cena's Task Force X member survived the battle at Corto Maltese. And as much as Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt loathe their assignment (guess who they'll be running point for?), they're even more loathe to admit that Peacemaker is needed to "save the f***ing world" one more time.

Here's a look at the end credits scene from The Suicide Squad that offers just enough of the bridge you need to get you set up for the series premiere this January:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.