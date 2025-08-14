Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Definitely Lives Up to Being "Red Band"

The new trailer for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 definitely lives up to "red band."

Sure, a lot of shows will offer red band trailers that include a couple of naughty bits that "kinda sorta" justify having a second trailer. That's not the case with the second season of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker – it makes an excellent case for the "red band" tag right from the jump and keeps it up for nearly two minutes. At this point, we're not sure what you're waiting for since we have the new trailer waiting above (just make sure that if you're watching it at work, that you're on a lunch break… outside of the building… maybe at a Chipotle or Subway). Seriously, everyone gets in on the act (even Eagly draws blood).

James Gunn Reveals Season 2 Opening Credits Song/Band

First formed in 2004, Foxy Shazam would break up in 2014, only to reunite again in 2020. The band's current lineup includes lead vocalist Eric Nally, pianist Sky White, trumpeter/backing vocalist Alex Nauth, bassist Existential Youth, guitarist Devin Williams, and drummer Teddy Aitkins. Here's a look at Gunn making the reveal, followed by a music video for the track:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

