Peacemaker Trailer Drops This Friday; Cena Unleashes Peace at CCSE

Two very cool things to report on today when it comes to James Gunn and John Cena's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series for HBO Max, Peacemaker. First up, we have a follow-up on Cena's visit over the weekend to Comic-Con Special Edition where he checked out the cosplay "Masquerade" and checked out the show's outdoor activation event. This time around, Cena is sharing some of the footage that was taken by the streamer while he was there as a big "thank you" to the fans. Following that, we learned from the official website for Peacemaker that we should expect the official trailer this Friday, December 3rd.

Now here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette Cena posted earlier today showing off some of the highlights from Comic-Con Special Edition (and don't forget about that official trailer this Friday):

Set to tear its way across streaming screen on Thursday, January 13, on HBO Max. (and with the best line in the world: "I know Smith is a generic name. We came over as Asshats and had to change it on Ellis Island"), here's your first deep-dive look into the world of HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OODneEUWUQY)

So for how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Suicide Squad | DC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_qpey8IS4A)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

To help get fans ready for what's to come this January, HBO Max was kind enough to release the end credits scene showing that Cena's Task Force X member survived the battle at Corto Maltese. And as much as Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt loathe their assignment (guess who they'll be running point for?), they're even more loathe to admit that Peacemaker is needed to "save the f***ing world" one more time.

Here's a look at the end credits scene from The Suicide Squad that offers just enough of the bridge you need to get you set up for the series premiere this January:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.