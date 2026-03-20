Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Rebecca Ferguson Talks Tommy/Kaulo

Rebecca Ferguson discusses her character in Netflix's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and how Kaulo was influenced by Polly Gray.

Peaky Blinders began as a gritty crime saga set in post-World War I Birmingham, following Tommy Shelby and the Shelby family as they build a criminal empire while getting pulled into politics, class warfare, and, naturally, violence. The series ran for six (very popular) seasons from 2013 through 2022, and in that time, it generated so many expansive storylines that the "final" season never really felt like the end of the road.

Now, that continuation has officially come to fruition in feature form with Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a Netflix film that picks up the story during World War II. And this time around, Netflix describes the setup as Tommy being driven out of self-imposed exile to face a destructive reckoning with the future of both his family and the country, with both on the line.

One of the film's biggest shifts this time around is simply that it is the first Peaky Blinders story without the character of Polly Gray at its center, the Shelby matriarch played by Helen McCrory, who passed away ahead of season six. But thankfully, the movie does not try to fill that exact role. Instead, it introduces a new (but still familiar) presence around Tommy, Kaulo, played by Rebecca Ferguson.

Rebecca Ferguson Discusses Polly's Peaky Blinders Legacy

Ferguson recently addressed that relationship to Polly's legacy in an interview, telling the outlet, "To be honest, I didn't watch all six seasons. I have only two seasons to go off. I think [Polly's] character was so phenomenal, and I think she represented so much that was important to be able to weigh up this sort of gritty texture of the characters of the men, and she just held it steady. She was the matriarch. I loved the dynamic between Tommy and her. It was always the unsaid. I think that definitely, I think subconsciously, was there. And not a homage, but there's something… I could never be what she did, ever. But if you can just hold a percentage of it, I think it's important for this film."

As for who is back and who is new, the cast of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man includes Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby alongside returning faces like Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham, with newcomers Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan rounding out the ensemble.

The film has already been shown in select theaters (on March 6, 2026), and it officially lands on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

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