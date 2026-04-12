Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson

Percy Jackson Star Skipping Prom; Calls Out Fans Over Death Threats

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Walker Scobell announced he was skipping his high school prom and called out toxic fans over death threats.

Article Summary Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell skips prom due to toxic fan threats against potential dates.

Scobell publicly calls out fandom harassment, urging fans to stop sending death threats online.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues its Disney+ success while facing troubling fan behavior.

Scobell highlights the impact of fame on personal life and pleads for basic respect for his peers.

This is the side of covering hit shows that we hate having to cover. As Disney+'s Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to prove a tentpole hit for the streaming service, the show's stars are facing the dark side of success: toxic fandom. On Sunday, Scobell offered an unfortunate example of that, taking to social media to announce that he would be skipping his high school prom after several of his potential dates were harrassed with death threats from obsessive fans. "Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom. Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It's not fair to them or to their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That's just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Here's a screencap of Scobell's post from earlier today:

The second season saw Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) taking on a new run of adventures based on bestselling author Rick Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing; he learns he has a cyclops for a brother (Tyson), Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos (Nick Boraine). Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend, Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse (Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart (Thalia), Rosemarie DeWitt (C.C.), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Courtney B. Vance (Zeus), Andra Day (Athena), Adam Copeland (Ares), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus" aka "Mr. D), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), Sandra Bernhard (Anger, the Gray Sisters), Margaret Cho (Wasp, the Gray Sisters), Kristen Schaal (Tempest, the Gray Sisters), Beatrice Kitsos (Alison Sims), Aleks Paunovic (Polyphemus), Kevin Chacon (Chris Rodriguez), and Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson). Stemming from 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

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