Perry Mason: Preview Chapter Six, Celebrate Season 2 with a Sazerac

HBO's Perry Mason and The Educated Barfly are back for another round of cocktails that meet the Prohibition Era setting of the Matthew Rhys (The Americans)-starring series. Except for this time around, there are two huge occasions to recognize with a drink. Of course, it's Sunday so that means we have "Chapter Six" to look forward to (more on that below). But the second reason blows that impressive one out of the water: the series was renewed this week for a second season. So what better time for a Sazerac, a local New Orleans take on a cognac or whiskey cocktail (and named for Sazerac de Forge et Fils, the cognac brandy that served as the original main ingredient). Combining rye whiskey with an Absinthe wash? might want to try this one early. Here's a look at how to bring this weekly celebration to life (with the recipe below), followed by an overview and promo for "Chapter Six":

Perry Mason season 1, episode 6 "Chapter Six": As Emily's (Gayle Rankin) trial begins and a damning witness testimony takes center stage, Mason (Matthew Rhys) attempts to recover from a shaky start. Meanwhile, in their search for clues that might lead to an exoneration, Della (Juliet Rylance) and Strickland (Shea Whigham) investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis (Andrew Howard) and Charlie's kidnappers. Later, Mason considers betraying Drake's (Chris Chalk) trust to give his client an edge in court, and Birdy (Lili Taylor) urges Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) to scrap her Easter Sunday plan before it's too late. Written by Kevin J. Hynes, and directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven.

HBO's Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick also star. Executive producers include Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and director Timothy Van Patten. Aida Rodgers co-executive produces, with Matthew Rhys producing. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.