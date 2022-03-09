Pete Davidson, Lorne Michaels Series Based on Davidson's Life- Kinda

Even after eight seasons on NBC's Saturday Night Live, SNL creator and Broadway Video head Lorne Michaels is betting that folks are just starting to appreciate Pete Davidson's humor. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Davidson is set to headline his own comedy series inspired by his life but in a fictionalized narrative. Tentatively titled Bupkis, Davidson would both lead and co-write the series with his long-time friend & collaborator Judah Miller, with Broadway Video and Universal Television producing. Deals are still in the process of being finalized for the series, which is being compared by those in the know to HBO's acclaimed Larry David comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. Described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version" of the actor/comedian's real life, the series will be a mix of grounded storytelling with "absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes" that "reflect Davidson's real-life persona with an unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated storytelling." While talks are underway with "A-list talent" for the show's ensemble, the series is being taken out to potential steaming homes (with Amazon and Peacock reportedly already showing interest). Davidson, Sirus, Miller, Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are all set to executive produce.

Now here's a look back at SNL welcoming Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Rosalía to Studio 8H for this weekend:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

