Pluribus: Here's an Excerpt from Carol Sturka's "Bloodsong of Wycaro"

Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus is going meta, sharing an excerpt from Carol Sturka's "Bloodsong of Wycaro."

If you haven't checked out Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus… WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!? Stop reading this, go catch up, and then join us back here. For those of you who have been watching it (or you're rejoining us after catching up), you know just how proud Seehorn's bestselling author, Carol Sturka, is of her "Winds of Wycaro" romantasy series (cue: heavy sarcasm). Now, we're getting a chance to check out an excerpt from Carol's latest novel, Bloodsong of Wycaro (available on Apple Books). Along with the 11-page excerpt, we're also treated to a "Letter From the Author," where Carol addresses some issues that fans have about the series (such as why Raban is missing from the cover) while sharing her fondness for the tale of Sisyphus.

"Take sail with Lucasia, Captain of the duneship Mercator, as she traverses the amaranthine sands of Wycaro seeking a cure for the insidious illness felling her crew. As Lucasia navigates a treacherous storm, she is haunted by memories of Raban, the rogue who stole her heart before walking the plank. Seething with passions which cry for release, she soon learns the only thing worse than finding yourself alone in the dark…is discovering you're not alone," read the overview of Carol's novel that's listed on the Apple Books website.

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). Apple TV's Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

