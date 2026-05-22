Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anime Expo 2026, J-Pop, J-Pop Sound Capsule

J-Pop Sound Capsule Makes Its Return to Anime Expo 2026

Those looking for something music-related at Anime Expo 2026 are in luck, as the J-Pop Sound Capsule will return on July 2

Article Summary Anime Expo 2026 brings back J-Pop Sound Capsule on July 2 for a one-night concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Anime Expo music event runs from 8-11 PM and requires a separate ticket from convention admission for entry.

J-Pop Sound Capsule at Anime Expo 2026 features ALI, SPYAIR, Roselia, Yoko Kanno, and Yoko Takahashi.

Fans can expect a high-energy J-Pop showcase blending anime hit songs, rock, jazz, funk, and legendary performances.

Organizers for Anime Expo 2026 have confirmed that they're bringing back a popular concert event, as J-Pop Sound Capsule will return. This is a singular-day event that will take place during the convention, happening from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with this concert taking place at the nearby Crypto.com Arena on July 2. Several artists will take the stage throughout the day, giving you a true J-Pop experience from 8-11 pm. We have mroe details below about performers, but to be clear, this is a separate event from the convention, and you'll need to buy tickets to experience it.

The J-Pop Sound Capsule Returns To Anime Expo on July 2

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering J-Pop live for the first time, J-Pop Sound Capsule is your chance to experience the music, the community, and the energy of Anime Expo on one massive stage. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for a night you won't forget.

ALI: Coming onto the scene from Shibuya in 2016, ALI are renowned worldwide for their unique fusion of funk, jazz, hip hop, and global influence. The group has become beloved by anime fans for their iconic soundtracks, including "Wild Side" from Beastars and "Lost in Paradise" from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Coming onto the scene from Shibuya in 2016, ALI are renowned worldwide for their unique fusion of funk, jazz, hip hop, and global influence. The group has become beloved by anime fans for their iconic soundtracks, including "Wild Side" from Beastars and "Lost in Paradise" from Jujutsu Kaisen. SPYAIR: Formed in 2005 in Nagoya, SPYAIR has earned a reputation as one of Japan's most iconic rock bands, repeatedly topping the charts in Japan. The band's soundtracks have graced iconic anime series, including Haikyuu, Bleach, Gintama, Sentenced to be a Hero, and more.

Formed in 2005 in Nagoya, SPYAIR has earned a reputation as one of Japan's most iconic rock bands, repeatedly topping the charts in Japan. The band's soundtracks have graced iconic anime series, including Haikyuu, Bleach, Gintama, Sentenced to be a Hero, and more. Roselia: Known from the iconic Bushiroad media franchise BanG Dream!, Roselia is an all-female rock band formed in 2016, bringing iconic and mesmerizing performances live from the anime and mobile series " BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!"

Known from the iconic Bushiroad media franchise BanG Dream!, Roselia is an all-female rock band formed in 2016, bringing iconic and mesmerizing performances live from the anime and mobile series " BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!" Yoko Kanno: Legendary and acclaimed composer, arranger, and music producer Yoko Kanno has written scores for some of the most beloved anime worldwide, including Cowboy Bebop, Terror in Resonance, Ghost in the Shell: Wolf's Rain, Darker than Black, and more. Kanno is also a keyboardist and the frontwoman for Seatbelts, who perform many of her compositions.

Legendary and acclaimed composer, arranger, and music producer Yoko Kanno has written scores for some of the most beloved anime worldwide, including Cowboy Bebop, Terror in Resonance, Ghost in the Shell: Wolf's Rain, Darker than Black, and more. Kanno is also a keyboardist and the frontwoman for Seatbelts, who perform many of her compositions. Yoko Takahashi: Internationally recognized for her soaring vocals and timeless contributions to anime music, Yoko Takahashi is best known for songs featured in the landmark Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. Her music helped define an era of anime and remains beloved by fans around the world.

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