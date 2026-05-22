Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: colbert, opinion, trump

Trump's Response to Colbert Finale: More AI Slop, Lame Rage-Posting

Trump resorted to his old playbook of fake tough-guy rage-posting and spreading AI slop in response to Stephen Colbert's final show.

We can't help but wonder how Donald Trump felt knowing he would never be honored or celebrated the way late-night icon Stephen Colbert was during his final run on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night. Well, we got some idea not long after Colbert signed off, with either Trump or the team that operates him like a marionette posting on what they call social media, "Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!" At this point, it seems like The White House just "Mad Libs" one of five generic social media posts – and it's just kinda sad and pathetic at this point.

Even worse, it took Trump's lackeys almost a day to come up with a steaming pile of AI slop to respond. It was another one of those instances when the propaganda machine tries to convince the faithful that Trump is strong and healthy (and doesn't randomly fall asleep in the middle of Oval Office press events). You can't get me to believe that Trump doesn't require a complex series of wheels and pulleys just to get him on and off the toilet. But then again, who are we to question a man who aced the incredibly complicated, "Which one of these is the horse?" exam with flying colors?

Trump on Cognitive Test: They had tough questions. You have a bear a snake, an elephant, and a horse—name the horse pic.twitter.com/GkVl3fcTVS — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026 Show Full Tweet

We've included a recap of what went down earlier during the big finale below, but the finale took a wonderfully geeky turn when we learned that the green lights we had been seeing were signs of an interdimensional wormhole opening up inside the Ed Sullivan Theater. It's actually a funny, heartfelt, and heartbreaking segment with a whole lot of famous faces on hand to help Colbert move on with whatever is next for him. But before the inevitable, viewers were treated to two amazing musical performances. Colbert joined Louis Cato, Jon Batiste, and Elvis Costello for a performance of Costello's 1977 track, "Jump Up." From there, they were joined by Paul McCartney and The Great Big Joy Machine for a rendition of The Beatles' "Hello Goodbye," which saw the show's staff taking to the stage for one last hurrah.

The Late Show Finale: How Colbert Kicked Off the Festivities

"I cannot adequately explain to you what the people who work here have done for each other and how much we mean to each other," Colbert shared during his opening remarks to the audience and others watching to kick off the show. Later, he turns his attention to the viewers.

"On night one of 'The Colbert Report,' I said, 'Anyone can read the news to you. I promise to feel the news at you.' And I realized pretty soon in this job that our job over here was different. We were here to feel the news with you. And I don't know about you, but I sure have felt it. And I just want to let all y'all know in here and out there how important you've been to what we have done. The energy that you've given us. We sincerely need that to have done the best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years. You've given it to us. We've given it all right back to you. What would you call that, Lewis?" Colbert shared, with Lewis defining it as a reciprocal emotional relationship.

"That's exactly right," Colbert continued. "Because we love doing this show for you, but what we really, really love is doing this show with you. Now, I'll say to you what I've said to every audience for the last 11 years, and I have meant it every time. Have a good show. Thanks for being here, and let's do it, y'all."

In addition, Colbert's team put together a fun introduction to the late-night talk show's final run that included a whole lot of famous faces from late-night history – including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee, Arsenio Hall, Johnny Carson, Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen, David Letterman, Craig Ferguson, Dick Cavett, Trevor Noah, Jay Leno, Joan Rivers, Robin Thede, Conan O'Brien, Jack Benny, Steve Allen, and Jack Parr.

If Colbert thought he was going to wrap up his run without some famous faces showing up in his last monologue, he was sadly mistaken. It seems a lot of folks think that they should've been the final guests – in this case, Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows each making their respective cases to have the coveted spot. Unfortunately, each of them has their hearts broken – and they do not take it well. Especially when they learn that it won't be a "special" final show…

The "final guest" pitching continued into "Meanwhile" with Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds – though in Notaro's defense, they were there just to check out what was going down. As for Reynolds? Yeah, he took it a little hard…

At last, Colbert's final guest was revealed: McCartney, who presented the late-night host with a jaw-dropping gift before spending some great one-on-one time for Colbert's final interview:

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