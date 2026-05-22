Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, The Legend of Zelda | Tagged: Gentle Love, jazz, Ocarina Of Time

Someone Gave The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time the Jazz Treatment

Live out the N64 days of Hyrule with a new hazzy album, as Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time reinvents the game's soundtrack

Article Summary Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time gets a soothing jazz lullaby tribute with Prescription for Sleep from Scarlet Moon Records.

Gentle Love, featuring Norihiko Hibino and AYAKI, reimagines Koji Kondo’s Ocarina of Time music in mellow style.

The Legend Of Zelda album includes Zelda’s Lullaby, Kokiri Forest, Hyrule Field, Kakariko Village, and Temple of Time.

Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time marks the series’ 16th release and first full Legend Of Zelda-themed album.

Scarlet Moon Records has a brand-new release out this week, putting a hazzy take on a classic The Legend of Zelda game with Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time. The album is described as a "jazz lullaby tribute" to the original score by Koji Kondo, offering fans of the series a new set of tunes to chill out, sleep, and study to. The music has been composed and performed by Gentle Love, a duo comprised of Metal Gear Solid series composer Norihiko Hibino on the saxophone and Etrian Odyssey/Streets of Rage performer AYAKI on piano. We have the finer details below as the album is out now on multiple platforms.

Rediscover N64 Hyrule With a New Sound in Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time

Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time is the 16th album in this Billboard-charting jazz series and marks its twelfth anniversary, the series having kicked off on May 19, 2014. It is also the first album in the series dedicated entirely to The Legend of Zelda franchise, though fans will recall "Windmill Hut" ("Song of Storms") from Ocarina of Time appearing on Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies Volume III. The album covers fan-favorites from across the game's unforgettable soundtrack, including the timeless "Zelda's Lullaby," the carefree "Kokiri Forest," the sweeping "Hyrule Field Main Theme," the wistful "Kakariko Village," and the transcendent "Temple of Time," among others. A melancholy original composition, "Remembrance," closes the album as Gentle Love's love letter to the world of Ocarina of Time.

"Ocarina of Time is one of those games whose music transcends the game itself," reflects Scarlet Moon's Jayson Napolitano. "I've been wanting to do a dedicated Zelda album since we launched the series, and it was really a question of which game. Ocarina of Time felt like the obvious choice — it's the game that introduced so many people to orchestral game music, and Koji Kondo's melodies are so beautifully suited to what Gentle Love does. Hearing 'Zelda's Lullaby' and 'Temple of Time' rendered in this style felt like a dream come true. Here's to twelve years of the series, and we hope this is the album fans have been waiting for!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!