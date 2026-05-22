Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, Wonderland Amusements

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Has a New Pinball Machine

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has an all-new home pinball table available from Wonderland Amusements called Battle in the Sewer

Article Summary Wonderland Amusements unveiled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle In The Sewer, a new home pinball machine.

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball table is a reduced-size design built for home game rooms and smaller spaces.

Battle In The Sewer features original art by TMNT comic artist Mateus Santolouco and gameplay aimed at families.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball starts at $1,100, with a Turtle Power Edition priced at $1,450.

Wonderland Amusements revealed a brand new pinball table this week, as they have made one for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Specifically, the table is called Battle in the Sewer, featuring many of the characters from the TMNT franchise, with its own art style lining the cabinet and inside the table. To be clear, this is not a full-size table; this is a reduced-size version designed for the home to fit into smaller spaces and not take up as much room. Kind of like the Arcade1Up cabinets, as it still feels and plays like one with different dimensions. You can read more about it below, as it's being sold as the Standard Edition for $1,100, or you can snag the Turtle Power Edition (which includes a topper and character figures) for $1,450.

Get The TMNT Pinball Experience With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Battle In The Sewer

Following the successful Kickstarter release of their first machine, Alice Goes to Wonderland, Wonderland Amusements continues its mission to make real mechanical pinball accessible for the home – at a fraction of the traditional price tag. Designed specifically for home play, the pinball table will feature art by beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic artist Mateus Santolouco, bringing the Turtles' world to life in a bold, energetic visual style created just for this machine. Gameplay and design are being developed with families, friends, and casual players in mind, making the experience easy to jump into and fun to share. Wonderland Amusements expects the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release to be the first of several products developed under the license as the company continues to broaden its catalog of home game room offerings.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has always been about fun, energy, and shared experiences," said Jerry Cummings, CEO and Creative Director of Wonderland Amusements. "Parents who grew up with the Turtles are now enjoying it alongside their kids, and that cross-generational appeal makes TMNT a perfect fit for what we're building at Wonderland."

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