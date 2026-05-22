Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Monopoly – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition Revealed

Monopoly - Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition is currently up for pre-order, being sold as a Walmart exclusive this June

Article Summary Hasbro’s Star Wars Monopoly: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition is up for pre-order now as a Walmart exclusive for $25.

The Star Wars board swaps classic Monopoly properties for movie locations as players explore planets and reclaim the galaxy.

Passing GO adds Star Wars missions tied to film moments, with bonus credits for players who complete them by game’s end.

Six Star Wars tokens, Mando & Grogu cards, and Misfortune cards add family game night action for 2-6 players.

Hasbro has revealed the latest Star Wars crossover with Monopoly, as Monopoly – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition is up for pre-order. As you might suspect, the title has taken the characters and settings from the latest film and transported them into the property management title, giving it an entirely different experience as you race around the board. The game is being sold as a Walmart exclusive, currently being sold for $25, as it will be released in their stores and online this June.

Monopoly – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition Arrives as a Walmart Exclusive

The New Republic needs you to explore the planets of the galaxy to find and defeat the Imperial remnant! The more locations you explore, the safer the galaxy is. Step into the epic battle in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu game! In this edition, properties are locations from the film. The more locations a player explores, the more credits they can collect from other players. Every time they pass GO, they'll be assigned a mission – if they complete it by the end of the game, they earn bonus credits. Use The Mando & Grogu cards for guidance but beware of Misfortune cards! At the end of the game, the player with the most credits wins! Add intergalactic excitement to Family Game Night with this Star Wars game!

TAKE BACK THE GALAXY FROM THE IMPERIAL REMNANT: Complete missions in a race to reclaim locations for the New Republic! The more locations heroes explore, the safer the galaxy is–and the more credits they collect. Collect the most credits to win

Complete missions in a race to reclaim locations for the New Republic! The more locations heroes explore, the safer the galaxy is–and the more credits they collect. Collect the most credits to win EXPLORE LOCATIONS FROM THE FILM: Board features artwork and locations from the Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie! Explore The Hutt Palace, Gatori's Cabin, and more

Board features artwork and locations from the Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie! Explore The Hutt Palace, Gatori's Cabin, and more 6 STAR WARS-THEMED TOKENS: Choose from 6 plastic tokens–Helmet, Jet Pack, Razor Crest, Hover Pram, Mouse Droid, and Anzellan Ship

Choose from 6 plastic tokens–Helmet, Jet Pack, Razor Crest, Hover Pram, Mouse Droid, and Anzellan Ship COMPLETE FILM-INSPIRED MISSIONS: Every time a player passes GO, they collect a Mission card featuring a fan-favorite moment from the movie! Complete missions to earn credits

Every time a player passes GO, they collect a Mission card featuring a fan-favorite moment from the movie! Complete missions to earn credits EXCITING GAME FOR FAMILIES & FANS: In this fun board game for kids and adults, players can immerse themselves in the intergalactic saga for epic game nights! For 2-6 players

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