Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Showrunner on Which Episodes Were Most Comics-Accurate

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shared which episodes were the most accurate to Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series.

Article Summary The Boys finale put Butcher and Hughie on a brutal collision course as Hughie fought to stop Butcher’s deadly plan.

Eric Kripke says Butcher would have ended the supes, but Hughie remains the moral fail-safe built in from the start.

Kripke calls the Hughie-Butcher showdown one of The Boys’ most comics-accurate scenes, alongside Robin’s death.

According to Kripke, The Boys pilot and finale are the episodes most faithful to Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

With the finale of Prime Video's The Boys now streaming, Showrunner Eric Kripke has been making the rounds to offer some insights and answer some questions folks might have about what went down. One question being debated is whether Butcher (Karl Urban) would've pulled the trigger, ending the supes' population. In the finale, Hughie (Jack Quaid) tries to fight Butcher to stop him – but let's just say that doesn't go well. But as Butcher is ready to do the dirty deed, he sees an image of his dead brother when he looks at Hughie, causing him to pause long enough (and seemingly move his finger from the trigger) for Hughie to shoot and kill him. Along with sharing his feelings on what he believes Butcher would do, Kripke also shared which episodes were the most accurate to Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic book series.

"What's great about what Karl [Urban] did in that scene is that it's open to interpretation. I have my own opinion, and maybe I should not share them as much. But I 100 percent believe he would have done it," Kripke shared during a recent interview. "But I think the fail-safe he's built into his life from the pilot is Hughie. He very specifically brought Hughie on because he doesn't trust his own impulses, and he needs someone to be check his sociopathy, and that he's a good enough person to know that he's not a good person. So I think this is Hughie fulfilling the role he's been destined to play since the pilot. But I agree with you: Butcher is a shark, and he wasn't going to stop, but there was a part of him that's aware he needed to be stopped."

In fact, Kripke noted that the Hughie/Butcher finale face-off was on par with the death of Robin (Jess Salgueiro) in the season opener in terms of comics accuracy. "Also, probably outside of Robin getting run over in the pilot, it's probably the most comics-accurate scene we've done. I would say the first episode and the last episode are the ones that are most faithful to the comic. I always felt ending the show with just the two of them was really right. It's not about the scope, it's about the intimacy."

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