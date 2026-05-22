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The Boys Showrunner Feasting on Elon Musk Meltdown (But Has Notes)

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke is feasting on Elon Musk's meltdown over a show he hasn't watched - but Kripke has some notes for him.

To say that The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke is feasting on Elon Musk losing his collective shit over the finale of the hit Prime Video series would be a serious understatement. After learning that Musk had called Homelander's (Antony Starr) fate "pathetic," Kripke took to social media to share his enjoyment of what sounded like a rave review to him. As we reported on earlier today, Musk then followed up with, "Kripke probably got flack from his wife's bf for Homelander being used in based memes and had to write that ending as a groveling apology" – while also readily admitting he hasn't watched the show. Take a second to appreciate that key point. All of this is over Musk getting his dudebro feels hurt by a show he doesn't watch and commenting on it – with "it" being the show he doesn't watch. "Hahahahah. He's posting!! Multiple times! Also I have notes on his joke structure," Kripke shared on social media, including a screencap of one of Musk's meltdowns that included a homophobic slight (we're guessing he thinks that might boost his testosterone levels, but we're not sure).

If you were ever looking for a real-world example of what the expression "Living rent-free in someone's head" means, look no further than Kripke's post below:

The Boys: Elon Musk's "Pathetic" Review Is Music to Eric Kripke's Ears

During the series wrap-up, Homelander (Antony Starr) is introduced to a billionaire tech bro with a ton of kids and a ton of ideas for increasing the number of white babies worldwide. Having achieved god-like levels of power, Homelander chooses to give the dude his one-way trip into outer space. Later, after a throwdown with Butcher (Karl Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) leave him powerless, Homelander is left to beg and plead (and offer to do some really extreme stuff) to keep Butcher from killing him. Spoiler? It doesn't work.

A couple of things we need to make clear at this point. Kripke and his creative team didn't turn Homelander into a metaphor for Trump. Trump has become a third-rate, pathetic, Homelander wannabe. That's not Kripke's fault. Blame Trump lackeys, like the train wreck on social media who whined about the show having "a deranged sexual humiliation fantasy projected onto Trump." Let's pause for a second, shall we? Because when a ten-ton case of serious projecting has taken place, it's important that we stop and appreciate it for a moment… okay, we good?

Considering his MAGA folk proudly refer to him as their "daddy," and how excited they are to see "daddy" get to work, I'm not sure anyone on the Trump side is in any position to be throwing stones. This sounds like something they should be working through with their confessional priest, bartender, therapist, prostitute, and/or dominatrix.

Also, in case this wasn't clear from the start of The Boys, Homelander is the bad guy who gets worse over the course of the run. If you're rooting for him, then you're rooting for a psychotic narcissist who… ohhhhhh… now we get it!

Don't get me wrong. We can understand why Trump supporters would find Homelander's final moments "pathetic" (as Musk did). A dude with a bunch of power he was given and didn't actually earn went from bully to whiny bitch "victim" the moment his false powers were stripped away, and he was forced to fight like the man he thought he was. That shit is a little too real for them – the reality hits a little too close to home. But it's fine with Kripke, who shared Musk's response and added, "OMG this is his review of what [The Boys] did to Homelander, I'll never get a better review ever."

Here's a look at just some of the famous folks liking what Kripke had to share:

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