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Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: Your Viewing Guide to Anime's Big Night
Here's your guide to Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, including global viewing times, where to stream online, a look at the nominees, and more.
Article Summary
- Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 streams live from Tokyo on Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube, with global start times listed.
- Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira host the Anime Awards 2026, with Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu leading the pre-show.
- Presenters include RZA, The Weeknd, Winston Duke, and more, plus Yoko Takahashi performs an Evangelion tribute.
- Get a full Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 nominees guide, from Anime of the Year to songs, scores, and voice acting.
For ten years, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards has recognized and celebrated the best and brightest that anime has to offer, from series to films, as well as the creative teams who brought the magic to life. That tradition continues this weekend, as we learn who fans around the world and the global panel of judges cast their votes for in a wide variety of categories. We've got a rundown of what you need to know to stream the big event live – no matter where you are in the world – including who's set to present & perform, a rundown of the categories & nominees, some insights on the nominees from Crunchyroll's official podcast, and more. But let's kick things off with the fundamentals:
Who's Hosting Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? This year's ceremony will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, and will once again be co-hosted by voice actor and performer Sally Amaki (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!) and entertainer Jon Kabira. In addition, the global pre-show will be hosted by Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu.
When/Where Can I Watch Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? As for where you can watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, that's an easy one: it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll's Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube channels (with the YouTube stream waiting for you above). As for when you can check out the festivities, the pre-show kicks off at 5:00 PM JST, followed by the main show getting underway at 6:00 PM JST.
- New York:- Pre-Show at 4:00 AM; Main Show at 5:00 AM
- Los Angeles:- Pre-Show at 1:00 AM; Main Show at 2:00 AM
- Berlin:- Pre-Show at 10:00 AM; Main Show at 11:00 AM
- London:- Pre-Show at 9:00 AM; Main Show at 10:00 AM
- Mexico City:- Pre-Show at 2:00 AM; Main Show at 3:00 AM
- New Delhi:- Pre-Show at 1:30 PM; Main Show at 2:30 PM
- Dubai:- Pre-Show at 12:00 PM; Main Show at 1:00 PM
- Paris:- Pre-Show at 10:00 AM; Main Show at 11:00 AM
- São Paulo:- Pre-Show at 5:00 AM; Main Show at 6:00 AM
- Singapore:- Pre-Show at 4:00 PM; Main Show at 5:00 PM
- Sydney:- Pre-Show at 6:00 PM; Main Show at 7:00 PM
Who's Presenting During Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? Some of the familiar faces on hand to present during tonight's big event are Asuka Saito, RZA, Rashmika Mandanna, The Weeknd, Winston Duke, BamBam, Ethan Bortnick, TEN, Young Miko, and more.
What's the Musical Lineup for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 includes Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi performing a 30th anniversary tribute to Neon Genesis Evangelion and its renowned theme "A Cruel Angel's Thesis." In addition, the live show will feature symphonic suites performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra (with Conductor Hirofumi Kurita and Composer & Arranger Kazunori Miyake) that will accent the ceremony.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Nominees
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards follow two rounds of voting. In the first round, a panel of judges selects the six initial nominees for each show category. In the second round, the judges' panel will vote alongside fans to decide the winner in each category, including Anime of the Year! Here's a look at the nominee announcement video and a rundown of the categories/nominations:
Anime of the Year
Film of the Year
Best Continuing Series
DAN DA DAN Season 2
Kaiju No. 8 Season 2
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
SPY x FAMILY Season 3
Best New Series
Best Original Anime
Best Animation
Best Character Design
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
DAN DA DAN Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
Best Director
Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Fumihiko Suganuma (Gachiakuta)
Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Ryohei Takeshita (The Summer Hikaru Died)
Shinya Iino (Takopi's Original Sin)
Best Background Art
Best Romance Anime
Best Comedy Anime
DAN DA DAN Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
SPY x FAMILY Season 3
Best Action Anime
Best Isekai Anime
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation — Season 1 "Episode of Heartslabyul"
From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!
KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 -BONUS STAGE-
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
Best Drama Anime
Best Slice of Life Anime
Best Anime Main Character
Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Momo (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Okarun (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Rudo (Gachiakuta)
Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-)
Best Anime Supporting Character
Enjin (Gachiakuta)
Jin Enjoji (Jiji) (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Loulan/Shisui (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Turbo Granny (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Best Anime "Must Protect At All Costs" Character
Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Kaoruko Waguri (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)
Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Suika (Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE)
Takopi (Takopi's Original Sin)
Best Anime Song
"In Bloom" by Lilas Ikuta (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
"IRIS OUT" by Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
"JANE DOE" by Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
"On The Way" by AiNA THE END (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
"ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)" by LiSA (Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-)
"Watch Me!" by YOASOBI (WITCH WATCH)
Best Anime Score
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (Satoru Kosaki, Kevin Penkin, Alisa Okehazama)
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (kensuke ushio)
DAN DA DAN Season 2 (kensuke ushio)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina)
Gachiakuta (Taku Iwasaki)
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- (Hiroyuki Sawano)
Best Anime Opening Sequence
"HUGs" by Paledusk (Gachiakuta)
"Mirage" by Creepy Nuts (Call of the Night Season 2)
"On The Way" by AiNA THE END (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
"ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)" by LiSA (Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-)
"THE REVO" by PORNOGRAFFITTI (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
"Watch Me!" by YOASOBI (WITCH WATCH)
Best Anime Ending Sequence
"Actor" by Lilas Ikuta (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
"Beautiful Colors" by OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8 Season 2)
"Doukashiteru" by WurtS (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
"I" by BUMP OF CHICKEN (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
"Kawaii Kaiwai" by PiKi (My Dress-Up Darling Season 2)
"UN-APEX" by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-)
Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Chiaki Kobayashi as Yoshiki Tsujinaka (The Summer Hikaru Died)
Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Kikunosuke Toya as Denji (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE)
Reina Ueda as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
Hamoud Abu Hassoun as Loid Forger (Childhood) (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Tariq Obaid as Taro Sakamoto (SAKAMOTO DAYS)
Moataz El—Shazly as Heisuke Mashimo (SAKAMOTO DAYS)
Raafat Bazo as Yuri Briar (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Fatima Zakaria as Osaragi (SAKAMOTO DAYS)
Ghada Omar as Yor Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese)
Bruno Sangregório as Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK)
Charles Emmanuel as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)
Erick Bougleux as Zanka Nijiku (Gachiakuta)
Fabio Lucindo as Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Gigi Patta as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Ursula Bezerra as Son Goku (Dragon Ball DAIMA)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish)
Adrián Pineda as Rudo (Gachiakuta)
Carles Teruel as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)
Cristina Peña as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Joel Gómez Jiménez as Okarun (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Marisa Marciel as Nami (ONE PIECE)
Marta Barbará as Kaoruko Waguri (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (English)
Alexis Tipton as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Emi Lo as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Lucien Dodge as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)
Morgan Berry as Shiori Fuyumura (SANDA)
Paul Castro Jr. as Hikaru Indou (The Summer Hikaru Died)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (French)
Bastien Bourlé as Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Bruno Mullenaerts as Enjin (Gachiakuta)
Catherine Hanotiau as Nico Wakatsuki (WITCH WATCH)
Clara Soares as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Jonathan Gimbord as Hikaru (The Summer Hikaru Died)
Véronique Augereau as Seiko (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (German)
Dirk Bublies as Kogoro Mori (Detective Conan: One—eyed Flashback)
Gerrit Schmidt—Foß as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)
Laurine Betz as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Magdalena Höfner as Kiui Watase (Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night)
Markus Feustel as Rudo (Gachiakuta)
Patricia Strasburger as Nico Wakatsuki (WITCH WATCH)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Hindi)
Abhishek Sharma as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Akshita Mishra as Koyuki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)
Heena Malik as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Merlyn James as Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-)
Shilpie Pandey as Lufas Maphaahl (A Wild Last Boss Appeared!)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
Katia Sorrentino as Momo (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Leonardo Graziano as Naruto Uzumaki (BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE)
Luna Fogu as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Martina Tamburello as Kikoru Shinomiya (Kaiju No. 8 Season 2)
Mosè Singh as Denji (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Simone Lupinacci as Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)
Desireé González as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Dion González as Rudo (Gachiakuta)
Erika Langarica as Marin Kitagawa (My Dress-Up Darling Season 2)
Fernando Moctezuma as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-)
Jessica Ángeles as Reze (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Jose Antonio Toledano as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)