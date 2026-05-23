Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime awards

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: Your Viewing Guide to Anime's Big Night

Here's your guide to Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, including global viewing times, where to stream online, a look at the nominees, and more.

Article Summary Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 streams live from Tokyo on Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube, with global start times listed.

Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira host the Anime Awards 2026, with Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu leading the pre-show.

Presenters include RZA, The Weeknd, Winston Duke, and more, plus Yoko Takahashi performs an Evangelion tribute.

Get a full Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 nominees guide, from Anime of the Year to songs, scores, and voice acting.

For ten years, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards has recognized and celebrated the best and brightest that anime has to offer, from series to films, as well as the creative teams who brought the magic to life. That tradition continues this weekend, as we learn who fans around the world and the global panel of judges cast their votes for in a wide variety of categories. We've got a rundown of what you need to know to stream the big event live – no matter where you are in the world – including who's set to present & perform, a rundown of the categories & nominees, some insights on the nominees from Crunchyroll's official podcast, and more. But let's kick things off with the fundamentals:

Who's Hosting Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? This year's ceremony will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, and will once again be co-hosted by voice actor and performer Sally Amaki (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!) and entertainer Jon Kabira. In addition, the global pre-show will be hosted by Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu.

When/Where Can I Watch Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? As for where you can watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, that's an easy one: it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll's Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube channels (with the YouTube stream waiting for you above). As for when you can check out the festivities, the pre-show kicks off at 5:00 PM JST, followed by the main show getting underway at 6:00 PM JST.

New York:- Pre-Show at 4:00 AM; Main Show at 5:00 AM

Los Angeles:- Pre-Show at 1:00 AM; Main Show at 2:00 AM

Berlin:- Pre-Show at 10:00 AM; Main Show at 11:00 AM

London:- Pre-Show at 9:00 AM; Main Show at 10:00 AM

Mexico City:- Pre-Show at 2:00 AM; Main Show at 3:00 AM

New Delhi:- Pre-Show at 1:30 PM; Main Show at 2:30 PM

Dubai:- Pre-Show at 12:00 PM; Main Show at 1:00 PM

Paris:- Pre-Show at 10:00 AM; Main Show at 11:00 AM

São Paulo:- Pre-Show at 5:00 AM; Main Show at 6:00 AM

Singapore:- Pre-Show at 4:00 PM; Main Show at 5:00 PM

Sydney:- Pre-Show at 6:00 PM; Main Show at 7:00 PM

Who's Presenting During Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? Some of the familiar faces on hand to present during tonight's big event are Asuka Saito, RZA, Rashmika Mandanna, The Weeknd, Winston Duke, BamBam, Ethan Bortnick, TEN, Young Miko, and more.

What's the Musical Lineup for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026? Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 includes Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi performing a 30th anniversary tribute to Neon Genesis Evangelion and its renowned theme "A Cruel Angel's Thesis." In addition, the live show will feature symphonic suites performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra (with Conductor Hirofumi Kurita and Composer & Arranger Kazunori Miyake) that will accent the ceremony.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Nominees The Crunchyroll Anime Awards follow two rounds of voting. In the first round, a panel of judges selects the six initial nominees for each show category. In the second round, the judges' panel will vote alongside fans to decide the winner in each category, including Anime of the Year! Here's a look at the nominee announcement video and a rundown of the categories/nominations:

Anime of the Year

Film of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

Best Character Design

Best Director

Best Background Art

Best Romance Anime

Best Comedy Anime

Best Action Anime

Best Isekai Anime

Best Drama Anime

Best Slice of Life Anime

Best Anime Main Character

Best Anime Supporting Character

Best Anime "Must Protect At All Costs" Character

Best Anime Song

Best Anime Score

Best Anime Opening Sequence

Best Anime Ending Sequence

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (English)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (French)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (German)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Hindi)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)

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