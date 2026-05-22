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Doctor Who: These Rose Tyler References Are Getting Very Interesting

We know there's a Doctor Who event on the way, but these Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) references on the UNIT website are getting interesting.

Based on what we now know about the upcoming Jo Martin (aka Fugitive Doctor)-starring Doctor Who multimedia crossover event "Circuit Breaker," it's pretty clear that it's connected to what's been going on over at the UNIT "internal site" on the Doctor Who website. But because there are so many unanswered questions surrounding Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper's "Sixteenth Doctor" (???), we can't help but notice there have been a lot of Rose Tyler (Piper) references over the past few months. In a recent internal communication between Petronella Osgood and Andrew Turner, it seems that a Cyberman InfoStamp was found.

"It was rumoured that Torchwood recovered several from the ruins of the Hartigan Institute in the 1880s – but we've never managed to get our hands on one. And yet there is now one in the Black Archive!" Osgood wrote. With it "soaked in VoidStuff" and encrypted, Osgood wants its code cracked and in a better home. In a recent update, Turner notes that he hasn't been able to crack the InfoStamp and that he's not sure how it got there ("something very strange is happening atm"). Turner was able to get into the first screen, which happens to show an image of Rose from "The Stolen Planet." Turner added, "I'm using the base code from inside the ruined CyberHead. It'll take a while, but I'll keep working. Any other bits of CyberTech you find – send my way!"

"Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker" Intel – What You Need to Know

In the depths of UNIT's most secure facility, the Black Archive, familiar objects have been pulled through time and space, surrounded by a dangerous energy signature threatening to tear reality apart. With time running out, newly appointed Head of the Black Archive, Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) and her assistant Andrew (Omari Douglas) turn to the only person who can help… the Doctor (Jo Martin).

This is no ordinary crisis, and not the Time Lord they are familiar with. As the Doctor confronts her most infamous enemies, such as the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and a rogue Weeping Angel, she is forced to complete a mission with an insidious presence lurking in the shadows.

Secrets begin to surface, and trust between UNIT and the Doctor begins to erode as those who idolise her start to question if she really is the Time Lord they thought they knew…

June 25th: Calling the Doctor – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

July 8th: Adversary of the Daleks – Titan Comics, written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

July 23rd: The Honourable Society – Doctor Who Magazine issue 632, written by Jason Quinn and illustrated by Anthony Williams

July 30th: The Deadliest Weapon – BBC Audiobooks Audio Original written by Steve Lyons, narrated by Jo Martin with David Banks as the Cyber-Leader

August 4th: Dawn of the Daleks –Titan Comics, written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

August 6th: Castling – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 17th: Don't Blink! – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

August 20th: The Doctor and the Three Witches – Puffin book written by Janelle McCurdy

August 27th: Moment Mori – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 31st: The Black Archive Files – Circuit Breaker DVD release

September 3rd: The Kaleidoscope – Penguin Random House book written by Jo Martin ​

September 22nd: Full Circuit – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

September 24th: Short Circuits – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

Fans can follow every twist via the Doctor Who website and official channels and The Whoniverse Show, with the first chapter of the epic story launching on the in-universe UNIT website on June 25th.

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