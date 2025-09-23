Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Gets a Warm Welcome in Latest Teaser

Carol (Rhea Seehorn) gets a warm - and disturbing - welcome in the latest teaser for Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad) Pluribus.

The latest teaser shows Carol receiving an unsettling "warm welcome" as she drives a law enforcement vehicle.

A strange virus in Albuquerque leaves everyone happy—except for Carol, who’s immune and searching for answers.

Gilligan teases drama, humor, and possible Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Easter eggs in Pluribus.

In the sea of great new and returning shows on tap for the fall and winter, Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring drama Pluribus has grabbed our attention from the jump and hasn't let go. If you haven't hooked up with (202) 808-3981 for in-universe updates, you definitely should because someone keeps reaching out to Carol (Seehorn). That continued earlier today with a new teaser that sees Carol (driving what appears to be a police car or some kind of law enforcement vehicle) being greeted by a very large and very bright (and very ominous) welcome:

Here's the latest look at Apple TV+'s Pluribus, set to premiere on November 7th, followed by what else we've learned about the streaming series:

Speaking with EW for its Fall preview special earlier this summer, Gilligan shed a bit more light on what we can expect, including some more details on the overarching storyline. Seehorn's Carol Sturka is a best-selling author of historical romance novels who is in the middle of a book tour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when something mysterious impacts the population: a virus that leaves everyone happy and optimistic 24/7. Finding herself immune, Carol begins a journey to find answers – though Gilligan teases that "there's going to be complications arising from that." Here's a look at some key highlights from the profile piece:

Gilligan on Seehorn's "Reluctant Hero," Carol: "The drama of the show is that the world's most miserable person is desperately trying to save the planet from happiness," Gilligan shared about Seehorn's Carol. "There's a surprising amount of drama that we're mining from that," he added. However, Gilligan noted that there's a "lot of humor" to the premise, too. Gilligan says, describing Seehorn's character as a "reluctant hero." "She [Carol] doesn't really want to be tasked with saving the world, but she more or less feels like it's her duty," Gilligan said, describing Seehorn's character as a "reluctant hero."

Gilligan Knows Why Carol's Immune… Right? "That's a question that several people have asked me, starting back in the writers' room. I don't want to give too much away, but maybe we'll find an answer to that, maybe we won't. A better way for me to put it is that it never really occurred to me as a question. I just figured there's always gotta be a one-in-a-billion person. And it's Carol. As to the science of it, I don't know. Maybe we'll have an answer, maybe we won't."

Gilligan Teases "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" Easter Eggs: "There might be a couple if you keep your eyes and ears peeled. Fans of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' if they pay close attention, they might come upon an Easter egg or two."

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). With the series set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), here's a look back at the two previously released teasers (with the date announcement teaser waiting for you above):

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

