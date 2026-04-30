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The Boys/Supernatural Thoughts, SNL/SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Spider-Noir, Ransom Canyon, Good Omens 3, Daredevil: Born Again, The Boys/Supernatural, and more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today’s TV roundup with sharp thoughts on Season 5, Episode 5 and its buzzworthy Supernatural reunion.

SNL and SNL UK headline the comedy side with table-read updates, Olivia Rodrigo, Aimee Lou Wood, and more.

Spider-Noir, Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3, and Invincible bring major genre TV news and fresh reveals.

Ransom Canyon, Bob’s Burgers, Scrubs, Euphoria, and more round out a packed Daily Dispatch of TV updates.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, The Vampire Lestat, AEW/NXT, Bob's Burgers, Spider-Noir, Invincible, Ransom Canyon, Good Omens 3, Daredevil: Born Again, The Boys/Supernatural, Scrubs, Casper, The Miniature Wife, Euphoria, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 30th, 2026:

SNL Cast, Host/Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo Check In From Table Read

The Vampire Lestat Goes Live for One Night Only on June 2nd

Former NJPW Champ EVIL Can Finally Learn Real Wrestling in NXT

AEW Dynamite: Four Title Matches Could Alter Double or Nothing Plans

SNL UK Cast, Host Aimee Lou Wood Check In From Table Read

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Finale Overview & Image Galleries Released

Dad's House: Smiling Friends Creator Sets Animated Series at Netflix

Spider-Noir EPs: Cage's Character is 70-30 Humphrey Bogart/Bugs Bunny

SNL Midweek Sketch: Olivia Rodrigo Gets "The Devil Wears Prada'd"

Invincible Team Offers Fans Season 5 Update: 2027 Return & More

Ransom Canyon Season 2 Set for July; First-Look Image Gallery Released

Good Omens 3 Reminder: Jesus Gives Our Daily Bread a Pizza Upgrade

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner on That Shocking [SPOILER] Moment

LOST: Harold Perrineau on Why Fellow Cast Member Won't Speak To Him

The Boys Season 5 Ep. 5: Some Thoughts on That "Supernatural" Reunion

The Boys/Supernatural, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Returning Favorites, Season 2 Ideas & Much More

Casper Getting A Live-Action Series At Disney+, Spielberg Involved

SNL: Bob Odenkirk on Chris Farley, Writing "Down by the River" Sketch

The Miniature Wife: Sofia Rosinsky on Elizabeth Banks, Creators & More

Euphoria: Jack Topalian Discusses Season 3, Previews Sugar S02 & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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