Pokémon Icon, Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Passes Away at Age 55

Voice actress Rachael Lillis - the iconic voice behind "Pokemon" Universe's Misty and Jessie and much more - passed away at the age of 55.

The animation industry is mourning the loss of an amazing voice and an incredible person. Earlier today, Veronica Taylor (Ash Ketchum's original English voice) shared the news that veteran voice actress Rachael Lillis had passed away on August 10th at the age of 55 following her battle with breast cancer. "We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills," Taylor wrote in the first of three tweets. Kicking off her dubbing career with 1997's Takegami: Guardian of Darkness, Lillis would make her impact across anime, animation, film, video games, and more. Though her impressive resume includes a wide range of work – from 1998's The Slayers up through Hunter X Hunter (2016-2019) – it would be her work in the "Pokemon" Universe voicing Misty and Jessie that would bring her the love and adoration from generations of fans.

The voice actress continued, "I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply. I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity."

I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it.

