Power Book IV: Force S03: STARZ Renews Joseph Sikora-Starring Series

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) will be back for another round of action, with STARZ green-lighting a third season of Power Book IV: Force.

When you're Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), and you're doing what you need to do to claim control of Chicago's drug distribution, you don't have time to waste on things like "season renewals" and stuff like that. Clearly, STARZ understands that, announcing earlier today that Power Book IV: Force will be back for a third season. The news comes nearly a month after the spinoff series wrapped its second season – with the entire series currently available to stream on the STARZ app.

"The fan response to this action-packed season of 'Force' has been incredible," shared Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. "They've made it clear that they need more Tommy, and we're thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!" Now, here's a look back at the trailer & overview for the recently wrapped second season of STARZ's Power Book IV: Force:

Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he's more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what's theirs, a federal task force that's closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

The second season stars Joseph Sikora ("Power," "Ozark") as "Tommy Egan," Isaac Keys ("Get Shorty," "The Oath") as "Diamond Sampson," Lili Simmons ("Banshee," "Ray Donovan") as "Claudia Flynn," Shane Harper ("Hightown," "A Teacher") as "Vic Flynn," Kris D. Lofton ("Ballers," "Snowfall") as "Jenard Sampson," Carmela Zumbado ("You," "Chicago PD") as "Mireya Garcia," Manuel Eduardo Ramirez ("Snowfall," "Queen of the South") as "Miguel Garcia," Miriam A. Hyman ("The Chi," "The Laundromat") as "US Attorney Stacy Marks," Adrienne Walker ("Law & Order: Organized Crime," "FBI") as "Shanti 'Showstopper' Page," Anthony Fleming III ("Prison Break," "The Beast") as "JP," Lucien Cambric ("Chicago P.D.," "The Chi") as "D-Mac," and Tommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as "Walter Flynn."

Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

