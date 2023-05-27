Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Key Art: Someone Wants Tommy's Attention Someone's trying badly to get Tommy Egan's (Joseph Sikora) attention in this key art poster for STARZ's Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

Earlier this week, we learned that Joseph Sikora's (Power, Ozark) Tommy Egan would be making his return this fall when Power Book IV: Force hits STARZ screens for its second season. After cutting ties in New York, Tommy's newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. Now, we're getting a look at the official key art poster for the hit series – and it looks like someone's been trying to get Tommy's attention.

The season premiere will hit on Friday, September 1 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms (and internationally on the Lionsgate+ streaming service across Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the UK, and Ireland). On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. & Canada. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser & the second season overview that was released earlier this week – with Power Book IV: Force returning to screens on September 1st:

Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he's more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what's theirs, a federal task force that's closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

The second season stars Joseph Sikora ("Power," "Ozark") as "Tommy Egan," Isaac Keys ("Get Shorty," "The Oath") as "Diamond Sampson," Lili Simmons ("Banshee," "Ray Donovan") as "Claudia Flynn," Shane Harper ("Hightown," "A Teacher") as "Vic Flynn," Kris D. Lofton ("Ballers," "Snowfall") as "Jenard Sampson," Carmela Zumbado ("You," "Chicago PD") as "Mireya Garcia," Manuel Eduardo Ramirez ("Snowfall," "Queen of the South") as "Miguel Garcia," Miriam A. Hyman ("The Chi," "The Laundromat") as "US Attorney Stacy Marks," Adrienne Walker ("Law & Order: Organized Crime," "FBI") as "Shanti 'Showstopper' Page," Anthony Fleming III ("Prison Break," "The Beast") as "JP," Lucien Cambric ("Chicago P.D.," "The Chi") as "D-Mac," and Tommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as "Walter Flynn."

Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

