Power Book IV: Force Season 3 Trailer: Is This Tommy's Last Ride?

Returning for a final run on Nov. 7th, here's a look at the official trailer for STARZ's Joseph Sikora-starring Power Book IV: Force Season 3.

Article Summary Power Book IV: Force returns for its explosive final season on STARZ, premiering November 7th.

Tommy Egan battles new enemies and shifting alliances to rule Chicago’s drug world.

The official trailer teases mounting danger, family stakes, and shocking betrayals.

Joseph Sikora hints Tommy’s story isn’t over yet as the "Power" universe continues to expand.

After leaving New York City behind, Tommy's (Joseph Sikora) headed west and set his sights on taking over the Windy City. Based on what you're about to see in the official trailer for the third and final season of STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, Tommy will be facing off with mounting enemies, fractured alliances, and dangerous betrayals on his way to being at the top of the food chain when it comes to Chicago. With the series kicking off its final run on November 7th, check out our best look yet at what's to come in the trailer above – and here's a look at the two key art posters released:

This season, Tommy Egan's relentless ambition to dominate Chicago's drug game comes at a high cost. In order to claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond's brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel's crew, and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado).

"When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy's journey in Chicago," shared Sikora in an Instagram video that was also shared on the STARZ and "Power" accounts when news of the show's ending was first announced. "But don't worry. Tommy's journey is far from over with. We're just getting warmed up, and I can't wait to show you what we have planned next. I want to give a big shout-out to all the players: the cast, the crew from 'Power Book IV: Force,' and tell you to tune in. Because ghosts never die, and power never ends." Here's a look at the post from earlier:

Joining Sikora ("Power," "Ozark") are Isaac Keys ("Get Shorty," "The Oath") as "Diamond Sampson," Kris D. Lofton ("Ballers," "Snowfall") as "Jenard Sampson," Manuel Eduardo Ramirez ("Snowfall," "Queen of the South") as "Miguel Garcia," and Adrienne Walker ("Law & Order: Organized Crime," "FBI") as "Shanti 'Showstopper' Page." Joining the cast this season are Miriam A. Hyman ("The Chi," "The Laundromat") as "US Attorney Stacy Marks," Anthony Fleming III ("Prison Break," "The Beast") as "JP" and Lucien Cambric ("Chicago P.D.," "The Chi") as "D-Mac."

Produced by Lionsgate Television, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") serves as showrunner and executive producer. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers.

