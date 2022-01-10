Power Book IV: Force Trailer: Can The Windy City Handle Tornado Tommy?

Next month, it's a new city with an entirely new line-up of friends and enemies for Joseph Sikora's Tommy Egan to face when STARZ, "Power" franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp, and EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Power Book IV: Force hits screens. Thankfully, viewers can expect the same Tommy. But even as he looks for a fresh start in Chicago, old habits die hard and bad s**t just seems to always follow Tommy around. Okay, occasionally he brings it one himself but… On Monday, STARZ released the official trailer clueing us in on what the ex-NYC badass has been up to since we last saw him in Power Book II: Ghost. But with a change in locale comes a whole mess of new challenges, with new faces looking to help Tommy… and put him six feet under.

To see why "The Windy City" isn't quite ready for the tornado that Tommy's about to bring it, check out the official trailer for STARZ's Power Book IV: Force (premiering February 6th):

"Power Book IV: Force" centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that's been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

STARZ's Power Book IV: Force also stars Lili Simmons (Banshee, Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots, Bonding), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath), Shane Harper (Hightown), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Empire), Anthony Flemming III (Prison Break, The Beast), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Grammy-nominated artist Jeremih (Jeremy P. Felton). Courtney Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson executive produce alongside Mark Canton, and series creator and showrunner Robert Munic (Vital Signs, The Cleaner)- with Lionsgate Television producing the for the cable network.

Keys plays Diamond, a gentle giant with truthful eyes and a body made of granite with defensive precision, a trait drilled into him during a 15-year sentence. Before Diamond got locked up, he was the young head of Chicago's most promising crew that was taking over the city. In his short time at the helm, he created a tactical drug-running outfit respected by all of Chicago's crime families. He spent his time in prison reading the classics, educating himself on everything from history to literature to philosophy. Now that he's out, Diamond plans on taking the reins back from his crew's interim leader — his younger brother.

Simmons portrays Claudia 'Claud' Flynn, the only daughter of the largest kingpin in Chicago. Astute doesn't begin to describe her – her intellect is a mixture of Ivy League lecture halls and Chicago street-smarts. She is as brilliant as a politician and as blunt as a pipe wrench to the face. Claud doesn't need the green light or permission to set things in motion, she is the fire starter and the one person nobody in Chicago should ever count out. In a male-dominated business, Claud is determined to carve out her own path and one that might save her family in the end.

Ryan is Gloria, a razor-sharp and stunning former Marine carving her own path in Chicago. She's passionate, fiery, and beholden to no man. Out of the small kitchen in the back of her bar, she pumps out Michelin-level, Jamaican-inspired dishes. Her clientele is a revolving door of Irish mobsters looking to move in on her real estate. This doesn't stop Gloria's hustle and dream of one day owning her own restaurant and being free from under the watchful eye of the crime family that she's entangled with. A chance encounter with Tommy quickly causes a seismic shift in the lives of those around her that only she can unravel.

Harper plays Vic Flynn, the heir apparent to Chicago's largest crime family – a prince who leads with his heart as much as his fists. Vic resents the fact that his father has mapped out his entire life for him – both in business and in love. Vic can roll with Chicago's wealthiest socialites just as easily as he can get down with Chicago's heaviest dealers. Realizing his father has taken a shine to Tommy, Vic will fight to regain control of his rightful position at any and all costs. Looking to move his family's business forward and bury old beefs, Vic's allegiance to his family is put to the test and where he comes out on it will impact the entire city of Chicago's "power" structure.

Lofton portrays Jenard Sampson. Not a traditional student, but a shining star who was gifted from birth, Jenard was accepted to Brown University within days of his older brother Diamond being sentenced to 15 years. Jenard parked his ambitions of academia and took the reins of one of Chicago's largest crews. Buffeted by the benefits of Diamond being his brother and keeper, he took power of the organization with an unbridled ability of a CEO along with the wild energy to end anybody that crosses him.

Flemming III plays JP Gibbs, a gifted jazz musician who toured several continents, developing a rich worldliness that comes through in his swagger and collage of diverse tattoos. JP owns and operates a blues club with his ailing father that has been the target of several attacks by local gang members. As rich as JP's life is, he still carries the pain of never having had a mother in his life and having a son he has no relationship with. JP's world is thrown off its axis when he crosses paths with Tommy.

Cambric is Darnell 'D-Mac' McDowell, a young man who has been raised by the streets of Chicago's Southside. Independent, fiercely loyal, and completely unflinching when called upon to represent his crew, D-Mac is still a kid at heart looking for someone to take care of him. After a run-in with Tommy proves to be more than a fluke, D-Mac looks to Tommy as he hits a crossroads in his life that can completely upend his future.

Flanagan is Walter Flynn, the head of the Irish crime family in Chicago. Despite living a life of immense prosperity in his castle on the lake, he longs for the way things used to be. Walter believes that without community and family, there is no tradition, and his deeply held code of honor bleeds into every aspect of his life. As he ushered his family into the new century, Walter quickly saw the criminal organization he built facing threats he never accounted for.

Jeremih plays Elijah, a high-ranking member of CBI who knows how the drug game is played and isn't afraid to bend the rules. As the closest ally of Jenard Sampson, there's nothing he won't do to prove his loyalty to both the Sampson brothers.