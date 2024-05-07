Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, recaps, tony khan, wrestling, WWE Raw

Tony Khan Forces CM Punk to Reference AEW Again on WWE Raw

The Chadster is cheesed off! 😡 Tony Khan forced CM Punk to reference AEW drama on WWE Raw, continuing the mudslinging war. 🤼‍♂️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Oh boy, Tony Khan has done it again! 🤬 He's forced CM Punk to spend valuable WWE time addressing AEW drama, and The Chadster is cheesed off about it! 😡 During a promo aimed at Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw last night, CM Punk made reference to being a "choke artist," referring to the chokehold he placed on Jack Perry after Perry forced Punk to sucker punch him backstage at AEW All In, ultimately getting Punk fired from AEW. 😱

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The reference must have been painful for Punk, knowing that his multiple punches and chokehold barely affected Perry, just like Punk's brief but equally ineffective time in UFC. 🥊 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it for Tony Khan to bring up these painful emotions for Punk, and it's also dangerous, since Punk has no control over his emotions and might end up trying to punch anyone, anywhere, anytime. 😠 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 🙄

By forcing CM Punk to reference AEW, AEW once again continues the mudslinging war between themselves and WWE. 🤼‍♂️ When will AEW and Tony Khan stop making WWE stars and executives take shots at AEW and AEW talent? 🤷‍♂️ It shows a complete lack of respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW makes WWE reference them. 😒

Tony Khan needs to let it go and get over it already. 🙄 WWE is better than AEW, and CM Punk is a very tough, very manly, fighting machine. 💪 So Tony Khan needs to stop trying to make Punk seem like a whiny crybaby by forcing him to continuously act out over months-old AEW drama. 😢 Unfortunately, Tony Khan probably won't learn his lesson, and he'll force CM Punk to make more comments about AEW the next time he's on TV or on a podcast. 🎙️

The Chadster just doesn't understand why Tony Khan is so obsessed with him and with making WWE look bad. 🤔 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤 The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, along with his fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. 📰 The Chadster can only hope that they, as well as all the very fair and unbiased WWE stan accounts on social media that are definitely not part of a WWE astroturfing campaign, will praise Punk's awesome takedown of the company with his comment while calling out AEW for continuing the beef. 🤔

In conclusion, Tony Khan needs to stop forcing CM Punk to reference AEW and stop reminding him of the locker room that didn't show him the proper respect as a WWE veteran. 😤 It's just so unfair, and it's ruining the wrestling business. 😢 The Chadster hopes that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop being so obsessed with him and with WWE. 🙏 But until then, The Chadster will continue to bravely report the truth, no matter how much it cheeses him off. 😤💪

